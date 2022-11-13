Home » Mower Co. crash turns fatal after deer goes through windshield | Freeborn/Mower counties
Mower Co. crash turns fatal after deer goes through windshield | Freeborn/Mower counties

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – A 58-year-old Austin girl has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on Thursday evening.

The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Workplace stated it occurred at 5:09 p.m. at 555th Ave. simply south of 235th St. in rural Austin.

A southbound car struck a deer and it flew into the windshield of a northbound car.

The lady who died was within the passenger seat of the northbound car.

The sufferer was transported to Mayo Clinic St Mary’s Hospital in Rochester through Mayo One for her accidents. The sufferer was later pronounced deceased on the hospital regardless of all lifesaving efforts,” the sheriff’s workplace stated. “As a reminder to everybody as they journey the roads please decelerate and keep conscious for deer and different street hazards as our seasons change.”

