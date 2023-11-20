Navy Plane Misses Hawaii Runway With 9 Aboard

A United States Navy maritime patrol plane overshot a runway after touchdown at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii on Monday and ended up in close by waters, the Marine Corps mentioned. The 9 crew members on board all escaped unhurt.
The accident, close to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, close to Kaneohe Bay, occurred early Monday afternoon, mentioned Lt. Hailey Harms, the bottom’s deputy director of public affairs. She mentioned the airplane, a P-8A Poseidon, had been flying a routine coaching mission.
All 9 Navy personnel on board escaped from the plane and have been later rescued from an inflatable life raft floating within the water, Lieutenant Harms mentioned.
The airplane was nonetheless within the water as of late Monday afternoon, she mentioned. No different particulars have been instantly accessible.
The P-8A Poseidon is about 130 ft lengthy and 42 ft large, according to the Navy. It carries a crew of 9 and is especially used for surveillance missions.