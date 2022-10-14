Nebraska law enforcement says 15-year-old stabbed multiple times

A 15-year-old male has probably life-threatening accidents after being stabbed a number of occasions by a 14-year-old male, in response to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Workplace.Round 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Wayne Park in Waverly for experiences of a stabbing, in response to regulation enforcement.The preliminary investigation discovered that the 14-year-old suspect stabbed the 15-year-old alleged sufferer a number of occasions, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned.Authorities mentioned that the 15-year-old was transported to a neighborhood hospital with potential life-threatening accidents.The 14-year-old was taken into custody on the scene with out incident by the Nebraska State Patrol, in response to regulation enforcement.The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned the crime scene remains to be being investigated and the park might be shut down till that’s completed.Authorities mentioned further particulars might be accessible on Friday morning.Extra headlines

