Newsom to Name Emily’s List President as Feinstein Successor

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California is predicted on Monday to call Laphonza Butler, the president of Emily’s Checklist and a former labor chief, to fill the emptiness left within the Senate by the demise of Dianne Feinstein, an official acquainted with the choice confirmed on Sunday night time.

Ms. Butler, a fixture in California politics for practically 15 years, led the state’s largest union and was an adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris earlier than taking the helm at Emily’s Checklist, a nationwide group devoted to serving to girls win political workplace.

The appointment is predicted to come back 4 days after Senator Feinstein died on Thursday in Washington, D.C. The senator’s physique was flown over the weekend again to San Francisco, the place a memorial service has been scheduled for Thursday.

