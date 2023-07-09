Nikki Haley Is Focused on New Hampshire — and Moving Up in the Republican Primary

As she traversed small cities within the mountainous North Nation area of New Hampshire final week, she tacitly acknowledged the uphill race, whereas additionally telling her story of overcoming lengthy political odds to win South Carolina’s governorship in 2010, making her the primary lady to function governor of the state and the second governor of Indian descent.

Throughout her appearances, Ms. Haley additionally combined in refined digs at her main rivals.

“I didn’t go to an Ivy League college just like the fellas which are on this race,” she informed voters in a North Conway group heart on Thursday. “I went to a public college.” Touting her diploma in accounting from Clemson College, she stated: “I’m not a lawyer. Accountants are drawback solvers.”

Ms. Haley’s most up-to-date swing by New Hampshire, which holds the occasion’s first main, was billed by her marketing campaign as a grass-roots-focused journey, and one supposed to introduce her to voters on this a part of the state as a former state government with roots within the rural South, moderately than an institution determine with Washington ties.

Frank Murphy, 54, who moved to northern New Hampshire from South Carolina in 2016, is aware of Ms. Haley as his former governor. When she launched herself to the voters crowded into the Lancaster V.F.W. submit, he raised his hand inside the first jiffy of her speech to inform her he was from Charleston.

“I received to see firsthand what she did to assist the financial system down there,” he stated, including that he was elated to see her working for president. “To come back right into a small city assembly like this and to talk to folks and to get them to have interaction and to speak and ask questions? That’s what you need from a politician,” he stated.