Nikki Haley Ramps Up Her Case Against Trump in New Hampshire

Nikki Haley may need are available third within the Iowa caucuses, however as she campaigns in New Hampshire for its first-in-the-nation main subsequent week, her consideration is squarely centered on just one rival: Donald J. Trump.
Ms. Haley, a former South Carolina governor who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations underneath Mr. Trump, has begun fine-tuning her argument towards her former boss, making an attempt out new jabs and unleashing a new attack ad proper out of the gate. She has additionally stepped up her efforts to border herself as Mr. Trump’s prime rival, saying that she would now not take part in main debates that don’t embrace him.
In current remarks and in a brand new tv advert, Ms. Haley paints Mr. Trump and President Biden as two sides of the identical coin: politicians previous their prime who’re unable to place forth a imaginative and prescient for the nation’s future as a result of they’re “consumed by the previous, by investigations, by grievances.”
At a marketing campaign rally on Wednesday in Rochester, N.H., she fended off Mr. Trump’s assaults on her immigration report, warned voters to not imagine his advertisements towards her and reminded them that it was Mr. Trump who had wished to raise the age for Social Security eligibility and had as soon as proposed increasing the gas tax.
“These are issues he must reply for. Oh, that’s proper! He received’t get on the controversy stage,” she swiped.
In Bretton Woods, N.H., the place she held her first rally after the Iowa caucuses on Tuesday, Ms. Haley stated she had voted for Mr. Trump twice and was “proud to serve in his administration” earlier than delving into her acquainted critique that, whether or not pretty or not, “chaos follows” the previous president. However she additionally took just a few extra acidic digs.
“Nearly all of People assume that having two 80-year-olds operating for president will not be what they need,” she stated to a smattering of applause on the Omni Mount Washington Resort.
To make certain, Ms. Haley has not completely deserted her measured strategy to Mr. Trump. On Thursday, she advised voters she wouldn’t assault him personally — “folks both need me to hate Trump or love Trump” — saying individuals are uninterested in that form of politics. “I simply inform it on coverage,” she stated.
She has not flatly rejected operating as his vp and doesn’t discuss his legal prices. In a CNN interview, Ms. Haley claimed she had not “paid consideration to his instances” when the host, Dana Bash, requested how she felt about her social gathering’s front-runner being held responsible for sexual abuse. Ms. Bash was referring to the defamation lawsuit filed by the author E. Jean Carroll, which is now on trial.
“This one I haven’t checked out,” Ms. Haley contended, “but when he’s discovered responsible, he must pay the value.” (Mr. Trump has already been discovered liable in a civil trial, and a jury is simply weighing how a lot he has to pay.)
Though she was sluggish to make inroads in Iowa, she has been closely competing in New Hampshire from the beginning, buoyed by a current inflow of money from her allied tremendous PAC and the prospect of a extra impartial and college-educated voters. On Wednesday, her chief opponent for second place, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, introduced he could be relocating the vast majority of his workers to South Carolina, her dwelling turf, whereas largely pulling again on occasions in New Hampshire.
Mr. DeSantis is aiming to take benefit in her personal yard forward of that late-February main, the place the Republican base is extra consistent with the largely white and Christian evangelical voters present in Iowa. Ms. Haley, for her half, has lengthy contended that she would carry out nicely sufficient in Iowa and New Hampshire to catapult her marketing campaign right into a showdown with Mr. Trump in South Carolina.
However Mr. Trump continues to carry leads in each states. It was in South Carolina the place Mr. Trump solidified his path to the G.O.P. nomination seven years in the past. And a new poll from New Hampshire’s St. Anselm Faculty exhibits that whereas Ms. Haley is handily successful over New Hampshire independents, Mr. Trump’s maintain on Republican voters is so overwhelming that he leads by double digits, 52 % to 38 %.
Nonetheless, he has responded in form to Ms. Haley, looking for to completely dispense along with his nearest rivals after a blowout victory in Iowa.
At his rally in a rustic membership in Atkinson, N.H., this week, he attacked her monitor report as governor and portrayed her as out of contact and never Republican. His marketing campaign has despatched out a slew of emails with topic traces together with: “Nikki Haley Loves China,” “Nikki Haley Is Funded By Democrats, Wall Road, & Globalists” and “Nikki Haley Is Weak On Immigration And Opposes A Border Wall.”
On Wednesday in Portsmouth, N.H., he additional polished his assaults on Ms. Haley, pointing to her previous positions on taxes, Social Safety and Medicare and condemned her for being supported by liberals and moderates.
Citing a ballot that confirmed that just about half of Ms. Haley’s supporters in Iowa stated they’d vote for President Biden over Mr. Trump, the previous president stated, “Now, that implies that she’s like a Democrat. I truly assume she may go to the Democratic Occasion.”
Later, he criticized her as being too weak on border safety, a signature subject that has animated Mr. Trump’s presidential campaigns. As he accused her of supporting open borders, he advised tons of in New Hampshire, “I don’t know that she’s a Democrat, however she’s very shut. She’s far too shut for you.”
Mr. Trump was additionally set to say that “Nikki Haley wouldn’t simply lose the White Home, she’d lose us the Home and Senate,” based on remarks shared by his marketing campaign. He left that line out of his speech, but it surely was reported on-line, and Ms. Haley had a prepared rebuttal. Whereas Mr. Trump was nonetheless onstage, she wrote on X that Trump “is confused about his personal report,” and famous that Republicans misplaced the Home, Senate and presidency throughout his tenure.
Earlier within the day, her marketing campaign preemptively rebutted his criticism on her report, releasing a two-minute compilation capturing Mr. Trump thanking Ms. Haley for her work as governor and ambassador.
Democrats have been hitting Ms. Haley, too. They’ve pointed to her signing of strict abortion and immigration restrictions and her cautious remedy of Mr. Trump as indicators that she is a part of the identical previous wave of extremist Republicans as Mr. Trump, reasonably than a recent face.
“Regardless of how they gown it up, these MAGA Republicans have already advised us how they wish to crash our economic system and rip away our freedoms for their very own political achieve — and we’ll take them at their phrase,” Ray Buckley, chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Occasion, stated in an announcement.
Neil Vigdor contributed reporting from Bretton Woods, N.H.