Nikki Haley Ramps Up Her Case Against Trump in New Hampshire

Nikki Haley may need are available third within the Iowa caucuses, however as she campaigns in New Hampshire for its first-in-the-nation main subsequent week, her consideration is squarely centered on just one rival: Donald J. Trump.

Ms. Haley, a former South Carolina governor who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations underneath Mr. Trump, has begun fine-tuning her argument towards her former boss, making an attempt out new jabs and unleashing a new attack ad proper out of the gate. She has additionally stepped up her efforts to border herself as Mr. Trump’s prime rival, saying that she would now not take part in main debates that don’t embrace him.

In current remarks and in a brand new tv advert, Ms. Haley paints Mr. Trump and President Biden as two sides of the identical coin: politicians previous their prime who’re unable to place forth a imaginative and prescient for the nation’s future as a result of they’re “consumed by the previous, by investigations, by grievances.”

At a marketing campaign rally on Wednesday in Rochester, N.H., she fended off Mr. Trump’s assaults on her immigration report, warned voters to not imagine his advertisements towards her and reminded them that it was Mr. Trump who had wished to raise the age for Social Security eligibility and had as soon as proposed increasing the gas tax.