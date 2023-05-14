Nikki Haley Says Pledging a Federal Abortion Ban Wouldn’t Be ‘Honest’

The Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley refused on Sunday to endorse a federal abortion ban at a selected variety of weeks’ gestation, saying that to take action can be to misinform the American folks about what’s politically attainable.

“I believe the media has tried to divide them by saying we have now to determine sure weeks,” Ms. Haley stated in an interview on CBS Information’s “Face the Nation.” “In states, sure. On the federal stage, it’s not lifelike. It’s not being sincere with the American folks.”

She was responding to a query from her interviewer, Margaret Brennan, about why she wouldn’t be a part of one other probably candidate, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, in endorsing a 20-week nationwide ban.

Ms. Haley has stated — and he or she repeated within the interview — that the Senate filibuster makes it unattainable to go a federal abortion ban as strict as those that many Republican-led states have handed for the reason that Supreme Courtroom overturned Roe v. Wade final yr, and that any anti-abortion president will subsequently have to discover a “nationwide consensus.” (A Republican Senate majority might, if it selected, take away the filibuster.) However her feedback on Sunday stood out for the explicitness of her rejection of committing to a gestational restrict.