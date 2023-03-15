No, ‘Wokeness’ Did Not Cause Silicon Valley Bank’s Collapse

WASHINGTON — A rising refrain of conservative pundits and politicians have stated the failure of Silicon Valley Financial institution was the results of the financial institution’s “woke” insurance policies, blaming the California lender’s commitments to office range and environmentally and socially aware investments.

These claims are with out benefit. The financial institution’s collapse was as a consequence of monetary missteps and a financial institution run.

Furthermore, the agency’s coverage on range, fairness and inclusion — often known as D.E.I. — is just like ones which have been broadly adopted within the banking sector. So is its strategy to taking environmental and social issues under consideration when investing — known as E.S.G. — though that has change into a goal of conservatives.

In actual fact, Silicon Valley Financial institution is taken into account about common within the business in the case of these points.

Right here’s a truth verify.

What Was Mentioned

“They had been one of the vital woke banks of their quest for the E.S.G.-type coverage in investing.”

— Consultant James R. Comer, Republican of Kentucky, in an look on Fox Information on Sunday