NYC Crime: Car chase ends with police-involved shooting in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) — A automobile chase that spanned two boroughs ended with a police-involved taking pictures Saturday evening.

Police say this taking pictures occurred within the Grand Concourse part at 161 Road and Summit Avenue, however the incident really began after they obtained a name a few automobile being damaged into in Manhattan.

Officers arrived on the preliminary scene at 149 Road and Convent Avenue in Hamilton Heights to take a look at the automobile break-in.

As soon as they had been working that scene, they noticed a automobile driving recklessly shut by, officers stated.

Police began to chase that reckless driver and ended within the Bronx, the place they arrested one of many individuals in that automobile.

Officers say one other suspect fled right into a marshy space close to the Main Deegan Expressway. A couple of minutes later, the suspect pointed a weapon and police.

“At the moment, members of the 3-0 Precinct interact this particular person in an change of gunfire. After this change of gunfire, the person runs into the marsh space proper right here subsequent to the Main Deegan and a second gunfire change happens,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell stated.

The police chief stated the suspect was shot within the head and leg. The 39-year-old is understood to the police and is in crucial situation at a neighborhood hospital.

