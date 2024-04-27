Oklahoma and Iowa Tornadoes Kill at Least 5, Officials Say

Extreme thunderstorms and excessive winds over the weekend left not less than 5 folks lifeless in Oklahoma and Iowa, together with an toddler, as a sequence of tornadoes ripped via the Nice Plains, the authorities mentioned.

As thunderstorms moved east on Sunday, greater than 4 million folks in components of 5 states — Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas — had been under a tornado watch, which means that tornadoes had been doable over the following few hours. There have been additionally threats of wind injury and huge hail, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The tornadoes hit components of Iowa on Friday and Oklahoma on Saturday. The cities of Sulphur, Holdenville and Ardmore, Okla., had been particularly arduous hit, in response to the Nationwide Climate Service.

A person died in Minden, Iowa, on Saturday, succumbing to storm-related accidents, Craig Carlsen, a spokesman for Pottawattamie County, mentioned by phone on Sunday.