Okmulgee police confirm four missing men found murdered

TULSA, Okla. — Okmulgee police introduced Monday that human stays discovered within the Deep Fork River belonged to 4 males reported lacking final week.

Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens have been lacking since October ninth.

Investigators stated all 4 our bodies had gunshot wounds and the our bodies have been dismembered earlier than being put within the river. Final week, investigators up to date households concerning the stays discovered within the case it turned out to be their family members.

“I hope this ain’t them, but it surely’s wanting prefer it could be,” Bennie Harjo, who knew them stated. Harjo is a good friend of the 4 males who disappeared Sunday evening. He pulled as much as the place police had Sharp Street blocked off after Friday afternoon’s discovery.

The family of two of the men involved has a GoFundMe to support the family.

“I’d name proof that there’s probably foul play concerned,” Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice stated. Prentice stated simply earlier than 2:00 p.m. Friday somebody reported a mysterious merchandise within the space close to the bridge over Deep Fork River.

“Officers responded and found what seems to be a number of human stays alongside the river,” Prentice stated.

Police blocked off the street resulting in that bridge as investigators labored on gathering extra proof. Police stated a number of businesses labored day and evening to get better and course of these stays and discover out who they belonged to. Prentice despatched out an replace round 10 p.m. saying the our bodies had been recovered from the water.

Okmulgee police press convention

Prentice stated a witness advised them the lads deliberate to ‘commit a felony act’ once they left on Sunday. Police stated they need to speak to an individual of curiosity, Joe Kennedy, they are saying he owns the salvage yard and an adjoining property. Police stated proof of a violent occasion was discovered on the salvage yard. He hasn’t been seen since Saturday and could also be suicidal.

Police discovered Kennedy’s automobile behind an deserted constructing in Morris.

This can be a creating story and a pair of Information will replace as we study extra.

