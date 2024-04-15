On Himalayan Hillsides Grows Japan’s Cold, Hard Cash

The views are spectacular on this nook of japanese Nepal, between the world’s highest mountains and the tea estates of India’s Darjeeling district, the place uncommon orchids develop and crimson pandas play on the plush hillsides.

However life might be powerful. Wild animals destroyed the corn and potato crops of Pasang Sherpa, a farmer born close to Mount Everest. He gave up on these vegetation a dozen years in the past and resorted to elevating one which appeared to have little worth: argeli, an evergreen, yellow-flowering shrub discovered wild within the Himalayas. Farmers grew it for fencing or firewood.

Mr. Sherpa had no concept that bark stripped from his argeli would in the future flip into pure cash — the outgrowth of an uncommon commerce during which one of many poorest pockets of Asia provides a major ingredient for the economic system in one of many richest.