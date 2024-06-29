Ouanaminthe coach urges players to prioritize cleaner play

Overview: Two weeks into the position, Ouanaminthe FC’s new head coach, Roudy Joseph, has prioritized instructing gamers to play cleaner. He plans to run classes on the sport’s guidelines to assist gamers keep away from making soiled fouls within the Concacaf Caribbean Cup—a difficulty for Haitian gamers in current regional tournaments.

CAP-HAITIEN — Earlier than Ouanaminthe Football Club 2011 takes half in its first-ever regional competitors this August, the workforce’s new head coach, Roudy Joseph, emphasizes the significance of instructing gamers to play much less aggressively. Sure arduous tackles and different misconducts which can be often allowed within the Haitian D1 Soccer League will likely be penalized within the Concacaf Caribbean Cup, and if gamers don’t adapt, it could be detrimental to the workforce.

“At the beginning, we have to train the gamers the legislation of the sport as a result of Ouanaminthe has a major problem,” Joseph mentioned. “They’re going to commit a variety of fouls — increase their palms and put it on gamers’ faces, commit all sorts of soiled fouls.”

“I already mentioned this with [assistant coach] Alfred and the committee,” Joseph added. “If they will do a session on the legislation of the sport with them, that may do me very nicely.”

For instance, Joseph mentioned gamers have to study to not push opposing gamers when marking them and to not pull their jerseys, or else referees might warning them with yellow playing cards.

Joseph was appointed as Ouanaminthe’s head coach on June 15, changing Erick Dalusma, a founding member of the membership who was initially a participant. Dalusma led the workforce to a second-place end final season, qualifying Ouanaminthe for this yr’s Concacaf Caribbean Cup. Dalusma left the workforce final month as a result of he moved to the US in quest of a greater life after being accredited within the humanitarian parole program (I-134A). His departure left a deep void inside the membership, which Joseph is tasked to fill forward of the Caribbean Cup.

“I’m not right here to interchange ‘Thuram’ [one of Dalusma’s nicknames], however I come to play my half,” Joseph mentioned. “It is going to be a continuity. I’m not right here to inform the gamers to overlook every part and impose my type of play. I’ll simply add to what’s already there.”

Joseph added that the workforce would possibly nonetheless play its 4-2-3-1, however he would possibly modify the type of play.

Joseph has been teaching for the reason that Nineties. He led and co-led giants resembling Association Sportive Capoise (ASC), América des Cayes, Football Inter Club Association (FICA), and different golf equipment.

Joseph coached ASC within the preliminary spherical of the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League in 2019, so he has expertise taking part in in regional tournaments, making him the “ultimate” coach for Ouanaminthe, he mentioned.

ASC didn’t make it out of the preliminary spherical below Joseph, shedding to Surinamese aspect Robinhood 1-1 on away targets.

Gamers perceive they should adapt

Ouanaminthe defensive midfielder James Cené will likely be taking part in for the membership for the primary time with out the presence of Dalusma, whom he views as his father. Dalusma’s departure harm Cene lots, he mentioned, however that won’t stop him from giving all of his consideration to Joseph.

“We don’t need coach Roudy to fall and for us to face,” Cené, 18, mentioned softly. “If coach Roudy falls, we are going to fall with him. We wish to work collectively. The identical quantity of respect we gave coach Thuram, we are going to give it to teach Roudy.”

Ouanaminthe is in the identical group with Dominican sides Cibao FC and Moca FC and Trinidadian membership AC Port of Spain within the Caribbean Cup.

Cené admitted that sure arduous fouls or soiled performs allowed within the Haitian League is not going to be tolerated within the Caribbean Cup however mentioned he and his teammates will adapt.

“We’re prepared,” Cené mentioned. “A few of us — not all of us — have expertise taking part in abroad although it’s not within the greatest leagues. However I’m not right here to please individuals. I’m right here to defend my workforce. If I’ve to beat them bodily, I’ll, or technically, I’ll do this too.”

Ouanaminthe Soccer Membership 2011’s beginning defensive midfielder smiling with the ball at his toes throughout a coaching session at Parc Notre Dame in Ouanaminthe to start with of the 2024 D1 Particular Championship season. Picture courtesy of James Cené

“I gained’t advise individuals to go do a unclean deal with that may injure a participant,” Cené added. “However you would possibly go in for a deal with and injure somebody with out even desirous to. That’s a part of the sport.”

Haitian gamers have a historical past of racking up yellow and crimson playing cards for arduous fouls in regional tournaments. For example, Violette Athletic Membership amassed 9 yellow and a crimson card in simply 4 video games within the 2022 Caribbean Membership Championship. The membership obtained the crimson card from yellow card accumulation within the remaining of the competitors however nonetheless ended up successful it, besting Dominican membership Cibao 4-3 in penalties after a 0-0 draw.

In response to some soccer specialists and followers, many Haitian gamers lack of general self-discipline within the sport. That’s one of many explanation why a few of them don’t carry out nicely for abroad golf equipment or miss out on alternatives to earn contracts. Coach Joseph’s prioritizing self-discipline is a step in the correct course not just for Ouanaminthe but additionally for the gamers individually, they are saying.

