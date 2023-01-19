Over 47 years, HAUP strives to respond to Haitian crises old and new | Part 1

A consumer speaks to entrance desk employees at HAUP’s Queens workplace. Picture by Larisa Karr.

This text is a part of a collection, sponsored by the Chronicle of Philanthropy, about how Haitian-American nonprofit organizations in New York Metropolis are working throughout a time when the group’s wants outpace funding obtained. That is the third installment within the collection.

BROOKLYN — On a cold Tuesday night in September, Evelyne Thelamond sat at a small faculty desk contained in the workplaces of Haitian-Americans United for Progress in Flatbush, training writing sentences in English. As different college students trickled in, she regarded up from her pocket book.

A house well being aide initially from Saint-Marc, Haiti, Thelamond has been coming to the non-profit group’s workplace alongside Nostrand Avenue in central Brooklyn for about one 12 months.

“As a result of I’m studying English, HAUP helped me with the paperwork after I utilized for a job,” stated Thelamond, 40. “Now, I’m coaching to be an authorized nursing assistant they usually assist me with that too.”

Based practically half a century in the past, HAUP has helped tens of 1000’s of Haitian residents like Thelamond acclimate to life in New York Metropolis. At anyone time, HAUP supplies 10 to 12 applications that handle the wants of principally newcomers and those who come up unexpectedly annually.

“The values we uphold every day are to be our brother’s keeper and to be the primary individuals to answer our personal variety,” Saint-Louis stated. “We now have applications from beginning to grave. We create a few of these applications with no sources, as a result of the necessity is acutely there and we’re known as to reply.”

Nonetheless, funding to function these applications, about $5 million, will not be sufficient to completely meet the wants of a group ever in disaster, stated Elsie Saint-Louis, the service group’s govt director.

In 2021 alone, for instance, a number of occasions in fast succession left 1000’s of Haitian communities reeling. The arrival of 15,000 Haitians on the US-Mexico border from Central and South America, for one, impacted many households and organizations alike when asylum seekers allowed in made their technique to cities reminiscent of New York.

HAUP was amongst these organizations left to assist the asylum seekers, offering related assist because it’s given because it first began.

Clockwise from prime left: HAUP CEO Elsie Saint-Louis; a consumer heads to the ready room after talking with entrance desk employees; an worker helps a pair with immigration paperwork; the inside of HAUP’s after-school program room; Elsie Saint-Louis walks alongside bins of PPE gear; HAUP’s workplace in Hollis, Queens. Pictures by Larisa Karr.

From refugee disaster, group grows as wants evolve

Established in 1975, HAUP — based mostly in Hollis, Queens — initially centered on immigration companies for Haitian refugees being resettled in New York, a lot of them after arriving in Florida by boat. Made up of some clergy members, advocates and volunteers on the time, HAUP primarily centered on offering clothes, meals, shelter and employment in southeast Queens. All through the years, the group has caught to its unique mission, whereas including employees and applications to assist the group’s assimilation.

Lately, when people first stroll by means of HAUP’s doorways, they obtain what Saint-Louis refers to as a “holistic evaluation” to find out which applications would possibly match their wants. She stated the applications are tailor-made to assist the wants of the group HAUP serves, as these wants frequently evolve with the inhabitants.

In keeping with HAUP, the group has offered companies to 120 particular wants people, 18 UPK college students and 233 girls within the maternal well being toddler program, in addition to distributing a whole lot of 1000’s of non-public preventive gear to stop the unfold of COVID-19. Its one-year COVID-19 testing and vaccination program reached greater than 500 individuals by means of its Queens and Brooklyn places.

Their COVID applications reached a complete of 34,725 individuals in 2022, with the group distributing 20,259 masks, 283 at-home exams, 290 vaccines and 278 boosters. For these applications, they labored alongside 17 organizations, referred 300 individuals weekly, canvassed a complete of 248 hours, revealed 120 social media posts and held 21 instructional periods.

Additionally they distributed over $25,000 in money help to purchasers.

The applications join individuals from all backgrounds, immigrants in addition to residents, to the sources they want with a purpose to have a greater high quality of life.

“HAUP has helped me with every thing,” stated Daphnee Pierre-Louis, a 38-year-old Flatbush resident who has been going to HAUP for seven months. “I’m studying English right here, they usually additionally provide recommendation about immigration and insurance coverage.”

HAUP’s present main applications embody a maternal toddler well being program, grownup schooling, home violence consciousness, COVID-19 prevention, common pre-kindergarten and assist for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Graphic by Larisa Karr.

Their Maternal Toddler Well being Program (MIH) offered assist to 44 pregnant girls who gave beginning to 49 infants, whereas their Compass Youth Program at P.S. 241 hosted 150 college students. Their different instructional initiative, the Sonic Youth Program at P.S. 189, helped 130 college students.

The grownup schooling and ESL applications to assist immigrants converse, write and browse in English are among the many hottest, with about 120 individuals at present enrolled, Saint-Louis stated.

Raphael Joseph, a 61-year-old mechanic and Flatbush resident, is without doubt one of the college students.

“I’ve come to HAUP to obtain immigration companies and attend their English lessons at evening,” stated Joseph, talking slowly in English. “It’s helped me with studying to jot down, in addition to speaking to individuals in English.”

Alongside its mainstay applications, HAUP has additionally offered immigration counseling and case administration by means of its Migrant Enrichment Companies Initiative (MESI) to 774 migrants created after final 12 months’s Del Rio refugee disaster.Their immigration program served a complete of 964 purchasers in 2022.

“There are at all times extra immigrants that we will serve,” Saint-Louis stated. “With the Del Rio disaster, New York undoubtedly didn’t reply adequately or shortly sufficient.”

Its home violence program works to lift consciousness and supply sources for survivors. Packages for particular wants people assist them purchase new expertise to seek out employment whereas the UPK helps put together younger youngsters to acclimate to an academic surroundings. By way of COVID-19 prevention initiatives, HAUP educates the general public concerning the dangers of COVID-19, and affords testing, tracing and vaccination.

Saint-Louis, a Lengthy Island resident, began working at HAUP as a volunteer 22 years in the past.

“We now have taken our function of being the eyes, ears and belief of the group very severely,” she stated. “That was at all times our imaginative and prescient and mission, that we’re going to be the most effective for the group we serve.”

Half 2 appears on the “fixed problem” of funding HAUP faces to satisfy wants as they come up.

To view different tales on this collection, learn the primary installment concerning the group’s wants and second about shifting to longer-term responses past instances of disaster.

