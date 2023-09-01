Paris Becomes the First European Capital to Ban Rented Electric Scooters

As Paris was banning e-scooters, European cities of comparable measurement, like Berlin, threw their weight behind the units. Berlin has 5 scooter operators and 40,000 registered e-scooters zooming throughout the town. “There’s at all times extra,” the Berliner Zeitung, an area information outlet, recently commented.

The vote in Paris initially resonated in different French cities at a time when many have been questioning how tightly to manage the units. Simply after the vote, officers in Marseille, France’s second-largest metropolis, stated they have been contemplating the same vote. In the end, they dropped the thought, leaving Paris an outlier.

“Paris has an distinctive public transport system and loads of bike lanes,” stated Audrey Gatian, the deputy mayor for transportation in Marseille. “The scenario is totally different right here.” In Marseille, she believes, e-scooters play an important function in correcting the uneven distribution of public transport and in lowering the reliance on automobiles.

Lime, the biggest scooter operator in Paris, stated it could not hearth anybody because of the ban. However Dott, the second-largest operator, stated it deliberate to fireside 50 of its full-time employees and 50 of the seasonal employees it normally recruits when demand soars in summer season.

Dott stated it could attempt to supply its employees jobs in French cities like Lille, the place operations are increasing. “It’s a painful course of,” Mr. Gorse stated. However he stated he was relieved that the Metropolis Corridor and his firm now shared a single goal.

“Everybody agrees on ramping up the bike service, particularly with the Paris Olympics subsequent summer season,” he stated.

Aurelien Breeden contributed reporting.