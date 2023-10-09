Police Fatally Shoot Driver Who Crashed Into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco

The police fatally shot a driver who crashed into the visa workplace on the Chinese language consulate in San Francisco on Monday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Division stated.
Officers responded to the crash close to Geary Boulevard and Laguna Road round 3 p.m., the place they “discovered that the car had come to relaxation within the foyer of the Chinese language Consulate,” in accordance with an announcement from the San Francisco Police Division.
The capturing befell after the officers made contact with the suspect, the police stated. Officers and paramedics who arrived on the scene rendered assist earlier than transporting the suspect to a close-by hospital, the place the individual died, the police stated.
Photos circulating on social media confirmed a part of the consulate constructing lined with a white tarp and cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape. One other video posted to social media appeared to indicate individuals operating from the constructing, the place the automotive, a blue Honda, remained.
The investigation into the episode is constant, and the authorities haven’t launched the identify of the suspect. The Chinese language Consulate Normal in San Francisco stated in an announcement that the motive force had crashed into an space the place consular paperwork are dealt with, “posing a critical risk to the life and security of workers and folks on web site.”
“Our embassy severely condemns this violent assault and reserves the best to pursue duties associated to the incident,” the consulate stated.
The episode occurred weeks earlier than San Francisco is to host the Asia-Pacific Financial Cooperation summit, the place diplomats are hoping that China’s prime chief, Xi Jinping, will meet with President Biden. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the bulk chief, is in China this week main a bipartisan congressional delegation that’s assembly with prime leaders.
Mr. Schumer met with Mr. Xi on Monday and stated he hoped for a “peaceable coexistence” with america. The Biden administration has been attempting in latest months to stabilize its relationship with Beijing amid rising geopolitical tensions over the standing of Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory, and commerce between the 2 nations.
On Chinese language social media, individuals responded to the information with shock and anger. Information of the accident was the most well-liked matter on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like service, and discussions about it garnered practically 100 million views.
Zixu Wang contributed reporting.