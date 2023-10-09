Police Fatally Shoot Driver Who Crashed Into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco

The police fatally shot a driver who crashed into the visa workplace on the Chinese language consulate in San Francisco on Monday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Division stated.

Officers responded to the crash close to Geary Boulevard and Laguna Road round 3 p.m., the place they “discovered that the car had come to relaxation within the foyer of the Chinese language Consulate,” in accordance with an announcement from the San Francisco Police Division.

The capturing befell after the officers made contact with the suspect, the police stated. Officers and paramedics who arrived on the scene rendered assist earlier than transporting the suspect to a close-by hospital, the place the individual died, the police stated.

Photos circulating on social media confirmed a part of the consulate constructing lined with a white tarp and cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape. One other video posted to social media appeared to indicate individuals operating from the constructing, the place the automotive, a blue Honda, remained.