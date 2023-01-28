Home » Police in Haiti break into the airport to protest murders of police officers
Police in Haiti break into the airport to protest murders of police officers

By Zoila Palma Gonzalez: On Thursday, law enforcement officials in Haiti blocked off streets and broke into the airport to protest the homicide of law enforcement officials by armed gangs, Reuters report.

The officers first went to the house of Prime Minister Ariel Henry after which went to the airport as Henry was arriving from a visit to Argentina.

Prime Minister Henry was on the airport for some time through the incident then returned to his house later Thursday.

Protesters additionally blocked off roads round Port-au-Prince.

A Haitian human rights group says that 78 law enforcement officials have been killed since Henry took workplace in July 2021.

 

 

