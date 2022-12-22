Home » Police officer and ex-soldier arrested in assassination case, 11 more cops sought
Police officer and ex-soldier arrested in assassination case, 11 more cops sought

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Authorities have arrested a high-ranking Haitian police official and a former soldier for his or her alleged involvement within the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, the Haitian Nationwide Police (PNH) stated. As well as, the company stated through its Facebook page, it’s searching for 11 different cops in reference to the case.

The arrested are Emmanuel Louis, a divisional police inspector, and Miradieu Faustin, the ex-soldier. Throughout the arrest, police confiscated from Louis’ residence three gun licenses within the title of Jhon Joël Joseph, a former Haitian senator at present in jail in america for his alleged function within the July 2021 homicide. 

Faustin works for an area industrial firm as head of safety. 

