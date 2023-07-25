Powerful Typhoon Grazes the Philippines on Its Way to China

Hurricane Doksuri, a tropical cyclone transferring via the Pacific Ocean, grazed the northern Philippines on Wednesday morning and was anticipated to go close to Taiwan earlier than making landfall in China later this week.

As of early Wednesday morning native time, the storm was over Fuga Island within the Philippines’ Cagayan Province, the nationwide meteorological service said in a bulletin. The company had warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides had been doable over the following three days, and urged folks in some low-lying areas to evacuate.

It was not instantly clear if the cyclone had prompted any main harm.