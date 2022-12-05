Raising money for special needs kids in Haiti | News

SHARON – Pulaski native Autumn Marshall spends most of her time in Haiti serving to particular wants kids who’re shunned and more often than not deserted to orphanages.

Marshall is co-founder and director of remedy and outreach for 5-Star Ministry.

She works as an occupational therapist and her ministry serves 300 households and 1,200 kids.

“In Haiti, particular wants youngsters are regarded down on,” Marshall mentioned. “Our ministry empowers households to maintain their youngsters.”

Marshall conducts occupational remedy, bodily remedy and speech remedy for the youngsters. She additionally holds remedy classes for households and coordinates enjoyable actions for households to assist them bond with their kids. The ministry has a number of extra packages that profit the youngsters and their households, equivalent to emergency medical, particular schooling, and vitamin packages.

Marshall spends November and December in the USA fundraising for the clinic. She speaks at church buildings, which maintain fundraisers all year long to assist the ministry and clinic.

Final yr, she heard about Haitian Sensation restaurant in Sharon and paid homeowners Joseph and Christine Altenor a go to.

Haitian Sensation held a fundraiser for the clinic Friday, with silent and raffle auctions.

Marshall mentioned she has a suggestion to match any cash raised, as much as 50,000. With the cash, the ministry will buy land in Haiti, and could have a constructing the place the clinic can be completely situated.

Though Haitian Sensation’s fundraiser has ended, individuals can nonetheless present donations to the ministry by visiting its web site at www.5star-ministry.com

For extra details about 5 Star Ministry or to assist fundraise, e-mail Marshall at autumn@5star-ministry.com or go to their Fb web page at 5-Star World Ministry. Marshall additionally posts info each day on her private Fb web page, Autumn Marshall.

Observe Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or e-mail her at mklaric@sharonherald.com