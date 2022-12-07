Raphael Warnock Makes Victory Speech After Georgia Election Runoff Win

ATLANTA — Senator Raphael Warnock, basking in cheers of “six extra years” and the glory of a hard-fought re-election victory, evoked the civil rights motion late Tuesday evening as he praised Georgians, whether or not they voted for him or not, for rising above the “of us making an attempt to divide our nation.”

In a contest that pitted Mr. Warnock’s requires the therapeutic of racial inequities in opposition to Herschel Walker’s view that racism doesn’t exist, the Democratic senator’s victory speech was unapologetic in its evocation of previous wrongs within the Deep South, whilst he held out the promise of reconciliation.

“I’m Georgia,” the senator stated. “I’m an instance and an iteration of its historical past, of its peril and promise, of the brutality and the chances. However as a result of that is America, as a result of we at all times have a path to make our nation higher in opposition to unspeakable odds, right here we stand collectively.”

He addressed those that level to the outcomes of the race as proof that there was no voter suppression in Georgia. He stated that simply because folks stood in blocks-long strains within the chilly to solid their ballots didn’t imply voter suppression didn’t exist.