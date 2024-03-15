Republican Main Street Group to Target Bob Good as It Shifts Mission and Members

The Republican Essential Road Partnership, a bunch that helps center-leaning Home Republicans, plans to direct half 1,000,000 {dollars} right into a bid to defeat Consultant Bob Good, a hard-right lawmaker from Virginia, making an uncommon push to oust a sitting Republican member of Congress.
The transfer is notable not simply because the group, by its marketing campaign giving arm, is inserting itself into the sort of intramural combat towards an incumbent that it sometimes avoids. Additionally it is putting as a result of the candidate it’s backing — John J. McGuire, a former member of the Navy SEALs and an election denier who has pledged fealty to former President Donald J. Trump and promised to bring a “biblical worldview” to Congress — bears so little resemblance to the sort of average Republican the Essential Road Partnership was based to help.
The nonprofit, which operates out of a townhouse blocks from the Capitol, has for years raised and spent cash to help susceptible Republicans representing politically aggressive districts, together with centrist G.O.P. lawmakers with extra average positions on social points. Its Capitol Hill headquarters function one thing of a counterweight to the Conservative Partnership Institute, which operates close by because the nerve middle of the proper.
However because the Republican Social gathering has veered towards the acute proper, purging itself of what was as soon as a large and influential bloc of centrists, the Essential Road Partnership has additionally shed the “average” label and altered the character of its mission. The group has lately expanded its membership to incorporate way more conservatives, and has begun focusing much less on centrism and bipartisanship and extra on ridding Congress of G.O.P. rebels bent on disrupting legislative enterprise and stoking social gathering divides.
Its resolution to wade into the G.O.P. major in a solidly Republican district in Virginia exhibits how the group intends to go on offense towards the lawmakers who’ve performed large roles in paralyzing the Home and making it tough for the Republican majority to manipulate — even when meaning elevating a hard-right candidate it could by no means have supported previously.
“We are actually a bunch of 90 members who simply need to get issues performed,” mentioned Sarah Chamberlain, the president of the Essential Road Partnership. She mentioned the group recognized Mr. Good as its first goal of this election 12 months due to his distinctive set of vulnerabilities.
The obvious of these is that Mr. Good alienated Mr. Trump by making the politically fateful error of endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida within the early days of the Republican presidential major.
“Bob Good received’t be electable once we get performed with him,” Chris LaCivita, Mr. Trump’s marketing campaign supervisor, told Cardinal News in January. The feud permits the Essential Road Partnership to focus on Mr. Good with out concern of beginning a proxy struggle with the presumed Republican presidential nominee.
“We can not have folks like that in Congress; he doesn’t need to work collectively to get issues performed,” Ms. Chamberlain mentioned of Mr. Good and his hard-right brethren within the Home. “All they need to do is hinder all the things, even their very own stuff.”
The transfer comes as Speaker Mike Johnson has been actively discouraging Republicans from focusing on each other within the upcoming elections and attempting — largely with out success — to get his rank and file to behave as a extra united workforce.
The Republican Essential Road Partnership has tried to oust a sitting congressman simply as soon as earlier than, in 2020, when it labored by its marketing campaign arm to defeat former Consultant Steve King of Iowa, who made himself a celebration pariah with a sequence of racist feedback.
This 12 months, the group’s marketing campaign giving arm, Defending Essential Road, can be spending $2.5 million in largely open Republican primaries, within the hopes of bolstering candidates who its leaders imagine would work to attain conservative coverage outcomes.
The group’s leaders hope the work will help save the Republican Social gathering from future meltdowns of the sort it has suffered within the Home throughout this Congress, together with two lengthy and messy races for speaker and Republicans routinely siding with Democrats to dam their social gathering’s personal laws from attending to the ground for votes.
However the resolution to spend closely towards an incumbent additionally underscores simply how divided congressional Republicans have change into because the social gathering has moved to the proper.
Mr. Good, who in December was elected chairman of the hard-right Home Freedom Caucus, was one of many eight Republicans who voted to take away Kevin McCarthy as speaker final fall. He has labored to freeze the Home ground by blocking procedural votes as a protest towards his personal social gathering’s management. He has helped to derail Republican-written spending payments and mentioned that “most People received’t even miss” the federal government if there was a shutdown.
His challenger Mr. McGuire, a state senator in Virginia, additionally hails from the far proper. He attended the “Cease the Steal” rally on the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, hosted a screening of the documentary “2000 Mules” that promoted a debunked 2020 election fraud conspiracy principle and has attacked Mr. Good for having “deserted” Mr. Trump.
Consultant Marjorie Taylor Greene, the right-wing Republican from Georgia, is a backer.
In explaining her group’s resolution to help Mr. McGuire, Ms. Chamberlain made it clear that she is now extra involved with jettisoning rabble-rousers from Congress than with elevating centrist Republicans, as soon as the group’s predominant mission.
“Supporting Trump and the place he falls on the conservative spectrum performs no consider our decision-making,” Ms. Chamberlain mentioned. “John McGuire is dedicated to working to ship conservative options, not burning the Home down.”
Mr. McGuire has mentioned there isn’t any time for “poisonous infighting that cripples our social gathering and nation” and criticized Mr. Good’s vote to oust Mr. McCarthy.
Mr. Good’s marketing campaign didn’t reply to a request for remark.
It’s not but clear whether or not the Essential Road Partnership will goal different Republican incumbents. Ms. Chamberlain mentioned she had thought-about taking goal at Consultant Lauren Boebert, the right-wing Republican who’s working in a crowded major to succeed Consultant Ken Buck, who plans to go away Congress subsequent week.
For now, she mentioned she had determined that it could be too costly to attempt to clear the sector in a race the place Ms. Boebert, who at present represents a extra aggressive district in western Colorado, has landed Mr. Trump’s endorsement and nonetheless has a marketing campaign money benefit over the opposite candidates.
However Ms. Chamberlain mentioned she hoped her group may present a secure haven for Republicans who need to deal with governing at a time when the social gathering is fractured and lots of lawmakers are uninterested in congressional dysfunction.
On Tuesday, Mr. Buck, a staunch conservative who was additionally one of many eight Republicans who voted to oust Mr. McCarthy, introduced his resolution to chop brief his ultimate time period in Congress, telling reporters that “this place retains going downhill and I don’t must spend extra time right here.”
Others are sticking round with the hopes of a extra purposeful future. New members of the Essential Road Partnership embrace Representatives Max Miller of Ohio, a former official within the Trump administration; Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota; Buddy Carter of Georgia; and Andy Barr of Kentucky.
The group can be conducting a purge of its personal. It lately kicked out Consultant Nancy Mace, Republican of South Carolina, who voted to oust Mr. McCarthy final 12 months and has taken a hard-right flip towards Trumpism as she appears to protect her personal political future.