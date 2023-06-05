Republicans, Escalating Attacks on F.B.I., Vow to Hold Director in Contempt

Home Republicans stated on Monday that they might transfer this week to carry the F.B.I. director, Christopher A. Wray, in contempt of Congress, escalating their assaults on the federal regulation enforcement company as they grasp for proof of wrongdoing by President Biden.

Consultant James R. Comer, the Kentucky Republican who’s chairman of the Oversight Committee, made the announcement after summoning F.B.I. officers to Capitol Hill for a closed-door briefing on a doc containing an unverified allegation of bribery towards Mr. Biden when he was vp. The Trump Justice Division investigated the allegation, which concerned his son Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine, in 2020, however prosecutors couldn’t substantiate the claims, in accordance with two individuals aware of the matter.

But Mr. Comer, who has stated he’s investigating whether or not Mr. Biden traded on his workplace for cash, has repeatedly insinuated that there’s extra to it; on Monday, he asserted that the allegation “has by no means been disproven.”

On the chairman’s insistence, Mr. Wray’s workforce introduced the doc to a safe space of the Capitol on Monday and briefed Mr. Comer and Consultant Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the committee’s prime Democrat, on it for about 90 minutes. However Mr. Comer complained afterward that the company, citing concern about defending the id of the informant, declined to permit different members of the committee to view it.