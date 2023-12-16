Richard Hunt, Sculptor Who Transformed Public Spaces, Dies at 88

Richard Hunt, a prolific sculptor whose towering metalwork grew to become a mainstay of American public artwork, and whose 70-year profession drew the eye of presidents from Lyndon B. Johnson to Barack Obama, died on Saturday at his dwelling in Chicago. He was 88.

The loss of life was confirmed by Mr. Hunt’s studio and by his biographer, Jon Ott. A trigger was not launched.

Mr. Hunt, a son of Chicago’s South Facet, was 19 years outdated in 1955 when he attended the open-casket funeral of Emmett Until, a younger Black Chicagoan who grew up close to Mr. Hunt and who was tortured and killed whereas visiting Mississippi. That searing expertise helped form the artist’s profession and nudged him to experiment with welding and with forging discarded supplies into artwork.

His work drew early acclaim. Two years after Emmett’s funeral, whereas Mr. Hunt was nonetheless a pupil on the College of the Artwork Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Trendy Artwork bought one in every of his sculptures, a steel work called “Arachne.” In 1964, Mr. Hunt grew to become a visiting artist at Yale. In 1968, President Johnson appointed him to the Nationwide Council on the Arts. And in 1971, when he was 35 years outdated, the Museum of Trendy Artwork displayed dozens of Mr. Hunt’s works in a retrospective exhibition.