Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Campaign Anguishes His Storied Family

Jack Schlossberg had had sufficient. The one grandson of President John F. Kennedy, Mr. Schlossberg had been watching the presidential marketing campaign of his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with rising dismay.
To Mr. Schlossberg, the quixotic problem to President Biden for the Democratic nomination was only a “self-importance mission” that was tarnishing the legacy of his grandfather and their storied household. Simply days earlier final month, his conspiracy-minded cousin had recommended that the Covid-19 virus had been engineered to guard Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese language individuals.
Sitting in a van in Australia, the place he was on trip, Mr. Schlossberg sketched out a couple of bullet factors, took out his cell phone and recorded a harsh condemnation of his cousin on Instagram. “He’s buying and selling in on Camelot, movie star, conspiracy theories and battle for private acquire and fame,” Mr. Schlossberg stated. “I’ve listened to him. I do know him. I do not know why anybody thinks he must be president. What I do know is his candidacy is a humiliation.” Then he hit the submit button.
Mr. Schlossberg’s denunciation underscored the turmoil inside what stays of Camelot. Bobby, because the 69-year-old candidate is known as, has change into a supply of deep anguish amongst his many siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews, one that’s testing the bonds of what was as soon as often called the royal household of American politics. His kin by and huge don’t need him to run, don’t help his marketing campaign, disdain his conspiratorial musings and nearly universally admire Mr. Biden, a longtime buddy of the household who retains a bust of Robert F. Kennedy Sr. within the Oval Workplace.
But at the same time as some members of the candidate’s household really feel compelled to talk out in opposition to his marketing campaign, others discover themselves profoundly pained by the airing of home discord. They don’t share Bobby’s views on many points, notably his strident anti-vaccine stances, these Kennedys say, however they look after him, don’t need to see him damage and don’t suppose it helps to publicly criticize him.
“I really like my brother deeply, and whereas I don’t agree with him on quite a lot of points, theories, I don’t need to knock him,” stated Courtney Kennedy Hill, one of many candidate’s sisters. “He has accomplished a whole lot of good for a lot of, many individuals,” she added, citing his work as an environmental lawyer who helped clear up the Hudson River and his advocacy for these combating drug dependancy. “I simply don’t need all that to get misplaced within the maelstrom round his extra controversial statements and views.”
By no means earlier than has the household confronted a conundrum fairly like this. By all of the tragedies and scandals and campaigns over time, the standard Kennedy rule has all the time been to tug collectively, to face by each other it doesn’t matter what. Household was the rock. Solidarity was the code. However as he polls at around 15 percent in opposition to Mr. Biden, Bobby has roiled a household that wishes nothing to do together with his marketing campaign and phone traces between Kennedy properties burn with what-to-do agonizing.
“It should be painful for them,” stated Bob Shrum, who for years was one of many main advisers to Edward M. Kennedy, the senator and patriarch often called Ted. “He’s been by way of some struggles himself,” Mr. Shrum added of Bobby, “and I believe they need to love him. However on the similar time, they will’t abide this. It’s very unhappy at each stage.”
Robert Kennedy Jr. opted in opposition to discussing his relations together with his household. “It’s fairly clear that the Instances shouldn’t be going to deal with me pretty actually so I’m going to say no,” he stated in a textual content message. In a statement to CNN in April shortly earlier than kicking off his marketing campaign, he acknowledged that some kin don’t help him. “I bear them no unwell will,” he stated. “Households can disagree and nonetheless love one another.”
Nonetheless, privately he has reached out to a few of his kin to complain about their public feedback and engaged in tense discussions about his marketing campaign and platform. Some relations recall urgent him on why he was operating and warning him that he was placing his life up for scrutiny in a method that is perhaps personally devastating.
Mr. Kennedy, who was 9 when his uncle was assassinated and 14 when his father was killed, struggled with dependancy as a younger man and was kicked out of personal faculties and arrested on marijuana and heroin prices greater than as soon as. After checking right into a remedy facility in 1983, he says he has been clear ever since and has been an antidrug crusader. Amid experiences of infidelity, he separated from his second spouse, Mary Richardson Kennedy, who additionally battled dependancy and died by suicide in 2012. He’s now married to his third spouse, the actress Cheryl Hines.
In interviews in current days, a number of members of the Kennedy household, a few of whom didn’t need to be named, sounded tortured concerning the state of affairs. They talked of a brother, cousin, uncle who flashed a number of the uncooked political expertise of his famed father, however who has undergone trauma and is headed down a path they don’t totally perceive.
For years, Mr. Kennedy has made himself right into a champion of the vaccine resistance motion, selling spurious assertions concerning the risks of inoculations and as soon as calling the Covid-19 vaccine the “deadliest vaccine ever made.” He has stated Anne Frank had more freedom during the Holocaust than People pressured to take the vaccine, a comparability for which he later apologized, and wrote a e-book attacking Dr. Anthony S. Fauci.
He has recommended that mass shootings at faculties have elevated due to heightened use of antidepressants. And in a very delicate space for his household, he has maintained that the C.I.A. was involved in the assassination of his uncle, John F. Kennedy, and presumably within the assassination of his father.
Final month, he declared that the coronavirus was “focused to assault Caucasians and Black individuals” and that “the people who find themselves most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese language.” He later stated he was misinterpreted, writing on Twitter that the disparate impact of the virus “serves as a type of proof of idea for ethnically focused bioweapons” however “I don’t imagine and by no means implied that the ethnic impact was intentionally engineered.”
That proved an excessive amount of for a number of relations. Kerry Kennedy, his sister and president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, issued a statement calling his remarks “deplorable and untruthful.” Joseph P. Kennedy II, his brother and a former congressman, referred to as them “morally and factually improper.” Joseph P. Kennedy III, his nephew and one other former congressman now serving as Mr. Biden’s particular envoy to Northern Eire, posted his own response on Twitter: “I unequivocally condemn what he stated.”
Mr. Schlossberg filmed his video 4 days later. “I didn’t have a plan,” he stated in an interview from Australia, the place he traveled after passing the bar examination to go to his mom, Caroline Kennedy, the U.S. ambassador, and to tour the nation earlier than returning house to start a authorized profession. “I simply needed to talk out and felt it was the fitting time.”
Mr. Schlossberg, 30, stated he didn’t seek the advice of relations first and added that posting the video was “not a straightforward factor to do.” However he burdened how a lot he admires Mr. Biden, who he stated “sees America now a lot the identical method as my grandfather did” and in his view is “most likely the best president of my lifetime.”
Whereas the statements weren’t coordinated, based on relations, the show of disagreement struck shut observers of the Kennedys as a pivotal second. “The Kennedy household has all the time tried to maintain issues throughout the household,” stated Jim Manley, a longtime aide to Edward Kennedy. “The truth that a number of the members, a few of his cousins, are starting to talk up publicly, it to me signifies how upset they’re with what he’s saying and what he’s doing.”
Vaccines will not be the one supply of dispute. The candidate has additionally spoken out in opposition to assist for Ukraine, accused the Biden administration of lying to the general public concerning the conflict and recommended that American leaders pushed Ukraine into conflict with Russia “as a part of their strategic grand plan to destroy any nation equivalent to Russia that resists American imperial enlargement.”
“I don’t agree with Bobby on Ukraine, and I’ve had many conversations with him about it and I’m disenchanted that he’s no more supportive,” Douglas Kennedy, one other brother and a Fox Information correspondent, stated in an interview.
Nonetheless, he expressed understanding for his brother’s propensity to query standard knowledge. “Bobby has views that I might say many of the members of my household disagree with,” he stated. “However I additionally imagine that notably our household, our siblings, we have been introduced as much as be skeptical of authority generally.”
Patrick J. Kennedy, one other former congressman and son of Edward Kennedy, stated he regrets that the marketing campaign has distracted from priorities the household has lengthy promoted. “It might be good for most of the people who’s associating the legacy of my household with my cousin (esp bc he invokes them a lot) to know that my household’s historic legacy of combating for social justice was on show right now,” he stated by textual content on the day the Biden administration advanced new rules geared toward rising entry to psychological well being and substance abuse providers.
It has not been misplaced on the household that Robert Kennedy Jr. has drawn help from Republicans affiliated with former President Donald J. Trump. Roughly half of the $10.5 million raised by two tremendous PACs supporting Mr. Kennedy got here from a single donor who beforehand backed Mr. Trump and has contributed $53 million in inventory to construct a wall on the border with Mexico.
Neither is Mr. Kennedy’s goal immaterial. Mr. Biden has been near the Kennedys for half a century, because the days when Edward Kennedy confirmed up on the Delaware hospital the place his sons have been recovering from the automotive accident that killed the long run president’s first spouse and child daughter.
To this present day, Mr. Biden calls the candidate’s mom, Ethel Kennedy, yearly on her birthday and for many years, based on Douglas Kennedy, has proven up for household occasions two or 3 times a 12 months. The president has allotted appointments to a number of family members, together with Victoria Reggie Kennedy, the ambassador to Austria; Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, a senior Labor Division official; Caroline Kennedy and Joseph Kennedy III.
“Everyone in our household loves Joe Biden, and Joe Biden has been superb to my mom and I believe genuinely liked my father most likely as a lot as anyone who has held that workplace previously 50 years,” Douglas Kennedy stated. “That’s definitely a think about everyone’s particular person feeling about Bobby operating.”
Courtney Kennedy Hill recalled how “exceptionally variety, considerate and precious” Mr. Biden was when her daughter, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, died of an overdose in 2019. However so too was Bobby, she famous. He had a detailed relationship together with his niece. “He was particular to and for her and I’ll love him eternally for that,” she stated.
By some means, she predicted, the household would get by way of this. “In the event you got here to the Cape on Thanksgiving, you’ll see a household filled with enjoyable, power, laughter and, after all, wholesome competitors,” she stated. “A whole lot of it anyway.”