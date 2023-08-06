Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Campaign Anguishes His Storied Family

“It should be painful for them,” stated Bob Shrum, who for years was one of many main advisers to Edward M. Kennedy, the senator and patriarch often called Ted. “He’s been by way of some struggles himself,” Mr. Shrum added of Bobby, “and I believe they need to love him. However on the similar time, they will’t abide this. It’s very unhappy at each stage.”

Robert Kennedy Jr. opted in opposition to discussing his relations together with his household. “It’s fairly clear that the Instances shouldn’t be going to deal with me pretty actually so I’m going to say no,” he stated in a textual content message. In a statement to CNN in April shortly earlier than kicking off his marketing campaign, he acknowledged that some kin don’t help him. “I bear them no unwell will,” he stated. “Households can disagree and nonetheless love one another.”

Nonetheless, privately he has reached out to a few of his kin to complain about their public feedback and engaged in tense discussions about his marketing campaign and platform. Some relations recall urgent him on why he was operating and warning him that he was placing his life up for scrutiny in a method that is perhaps personally devastating.

Mr. Kennedy, who was 9 when his uncle was assassinated and 14 when his father was killed, struggled with dependancy as a younger man and was kicked out of personal faculties and arrested on marijuana and heroin prices greater than as soon as. After checking right into a remedy facility in 1983, he says he has been clear ever since and has been an antidrug crusader. Amid experiences of infidelity, he separated from his second spouse, Mary Richardson Kennedy, who additionally battled dependancy and died by suicide in 2012. He’s now married to his third spouse, the actress Cheryl Hines.