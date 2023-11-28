Rosalynn Carter Honored by Husband, Jimmy, and Fellow First Ladies at Memorial Service

Her journey took her from the smallest of small cities in rural Georgia to the majesty of the White Home, from the marketing campaign trails of Iowa and New Hampshire to refugee camps in Asia and impoverished villages in Africa.

However ultimately, the ultimate chapter of Rosalynn Carter’s story introduced her again to Georgia, to a easy however elegant church for a easy however elegant memorial service the place presidents and first girls and governors and senators paid their respects however the one ones who spoke from the pulpit on her behalf had been her pastors, household and buddies.

That was Mrs. Carter. She might navigate the currents of big-time American politics and confront overseas dictators, however she by no means forgot her humble roots and wished to be remembered not simply as a trailblazing first woman however a caregiver for the world’s most susceptible. What would have meant most to her, family members agreed, was the presence of former President Jimmy Carter, who emerged from hospice care to bid farewell to his spouse of three-quarters of a century.

“My grandmother doesn’t want a eulogy,” Jason Carter, one among her grandsons, informed the mourners, quoting one thing he had been informed beforehand. “Her life was a sermon. It was a mighty testomony to the ability of religion and the ability of a deep and decided love. And he or she lived this public love story that everyone knows of, that has impressed the world together with in these final days.”