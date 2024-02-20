Russia’s most important safety company mentioned on Tuesday that it had arrested a twin citizen of Russia and america on accusations of committing state treason by elevating funds for Ukraine.

The Federal Safety Service, generally known as the F.S.B., recognized the detainee as a 33-year-old lady who lives in Los Angeles. It mentioned in a statement that she had raised cash for a Ukrainian group that purchased weapons and different gear for Ukraine’s army.

Perviy Otdel, a bunch of Russian attorneys who specialise in circumstances involving accusations of treason and different politically charged allegations, mentioned that the girl had been accused of treason for sending simply over $50 to Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit group that sends assistance to the country.

The F.S.B. mentioned that she had been arrested within the metropolis of Yekaterinburg, in central Russia. RIA Novosti, a Russian state information company, printed a video that it mentioned confirmed the girl, carrying a white hat that lined her eyes, being handcuffed and escorted by masked safety service officers.