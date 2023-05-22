Russia Claims Bakhmut, but Some See a Pyrrhic Victory

It took the Kremlin nearly a 12 months and value the lives of 1000’s of troopers to seize Bakhmut, however now that Russian forces seem to have management of the Ukrainian metropolis, it’s truthful to query the worth of what they’ve gained.

Russia’s state media has been triumphalist. One information anchor declared, “Mission completed” over the weekend in a section that quoted a Russian fighter who in contrast the seizure of Bakhmut with the Soviet Union’s seize of Berlin in 1945.

By taking Bakhmut, Russia has made its most important territorial advance since final summer time, one which Moscow will attempt to solid to the Russian individuals as an indication of navy prowess on the battlefield after months of embarrassing setbacks. Along with his authorities setting the narrative of the conflict for a home viewers, President Vladimir V. Putin has largely hidden its prices, together with in Bakhmut, from the Russian individuals.