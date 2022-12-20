Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky Is Expected to Visit Washington

A photograph made accessible by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service exhibits President Volodymyr Zelensky in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Credit score… Ukrainian Presidential Press Service, by way of Agence France-Presse — Getty Photographs In a photograph distributed by Russian media, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia shakes fingers with Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-installed head of the illegally annexed Donetsk area of Ukraine on the Kremlin on Tuesday. Credit score… Valery Sharifulin/Sputnik, by way of Agence France-Presse — Getty Photographs

The presidents of Ukraine and Russia each handed out medals on Tuesday: President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to the besieged jap metropolis of Bakhmut to acknowledge Ukrainian troopers as artillery thundered within the distance, whereas President Vladimir V. Putin honored Russian occupation figures and propaganda leaders contained in the protected, gilded halls of the Kremlin.

The distinction captured the intractability of a conflict that started 300 days in the past, with Mr. Zelensky flashing contemporary defiance and Mr. Putin signaling no letup in his assault.

Whereas Russian forces are digging in throughout a lot of the 600-mile entrance after a collection of battlefield defeats, Moscow has stepped up its assaults on Ukrainian infrastructure with wave after wave of missile and drone strikes aimed toward plunging the nation into darkness.

On the battlefield, Russia’s repeated assaults on Bakhmut, a metropolis that was as soon as residence to 70,000 within the jap Donbas area, have been relentless and catastrophic, evoking pictures of the wastelands left after the deadliest battles of World Struggle I.

Mr. Zelensky set out within the early morning for maybe his most harmful journey to the entrance traces because the combating started in February, touring greater than 440 miles from the capital. Carrying a plain army-green jacket, he presented medals to soldiers in combat uniform, and posed for pictures with the troopers as he saluted their “superhuman” braveness.

“The east is holding out as a result of Bakhmut is combating,” he told the troops, including: “In fierce battles and at the price of many lives, freedom is being defended right here for all of us.”

Mr. Zelensky continued his reward for Ukraine’s defenders in his nightly address, during which he famous that he had left Donetsk.

A Ukrainian tank in Bakhmut, within the Donetsk area, which has been below assault from Russia. Credit score… Tyler Hicks/The New York Occasions

Mr. Putin’s parallel awards ceremony featured extra pomp and circumstance — and fewer threat. It got here hours after Mr. Putin launched a video message addressed to the workers of Russian safety companies during which he warned that the state of affairs in Russian-held components of Ukraine was “extraordinarily tough.”

And it appeared geared at exhibiting Ukraine and its Western allies that Mr. Putin was decided to proceed his battle, regardless of what American officers say are Russian casualties now exceeding 100,000 useless and wounded.

These honored on the Kremlin on Tuesday in a televised occasion included a few of Russia’s most high-profile, pro-war figures. There have been the Russian-installed leaders of the 4 Ukrainian areas that Mr. Putin illegally annexed in September, regardless of a lot of the world nonetheless being below Ukrainian management. There was Semyon Pegov, a extensively learn Russian conflict blogger who was injured in Ukraine. And there was Margarita Simonyan, the hard-line editor of one of many Kremlin’s most necessary propaganda retailers, the RT tv community.

“Thanks for wresting our individuals out of the bloody mouths of those man-eaters, regardless of the ache and the blood,” Ms. Simonyan mentioned on the ceremony, in an obvious reference to the Kremlin’s false declare that Ukraine has been perpetrating a genocide in opposition to Russian audio system. “And we’ll aid you whack these man-eaters as a lot as you demand it from us.”

It was a reminder that Russia’s highly effective propaganda equipment, like Mr. Putin himself, is more and more acknowledging Russia’s struggles on the entrance, despite the fact that it continues to cover the extent of the military’s losses. On the identical time, it’s presenting the conflict as existential — claiming that the true enemy is a NATO that seeks Russia’s destruction — and attempting to arrange Russians for additional sacrifice.

On Tuesday, Mr. Putin appeared unwilling to cede the highlight to Mr. Zelensky. Russian media outlets issued studies saying that the Russian chief had visited the “particular navy operation zone” — the Kremlin’s time period for the conflict zone — final Friday.

Mr. Putin, in a quick speech on the finish of the ceremony on Tuesday, mentioned these have been “tough, uncommon occasions,” and praised Russian troopers as “heroes.”

“When a rustic and even each individual develops, strikes ahead, it at all times overcomes sure difficulties on this path,” Mr. Putin mentioned. “However right now, it’s certainly being accompanied by explicit challenges.”