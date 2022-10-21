Russian Troops in Belarus Spur Debate Over the Threat to Ukraine

RIGA, Latvia — Russia is massing hundreds of troops in its western neighbor Belarus, elevating fears that Moscow would possibly plan to open a brand new entrance in its warfare in opposition to Ukraine, however officers from Kyiv to Washington are casting doubt on whether or not the army buildup represents a critical risk.

With Russia already struggling to defend territory in japanese and southern Ukraine, it could actually sick afford to select a brand new battle on a 3rd entrance within the north on the border with Belarus, officers and analysts say.

“We’ve to be cautious, however I doubt that Russians are at this second able to opening one other entrance line in opposition to Ukraine, at the very least not a profitable entrance,” Latvia’s protection minister, Artis Pabriks, stated on Friday. He stated some 10,000 of the Kremlin’s forces had been gathering in Belarus, probably to attempt to disrupt the circulation of Western weapons into Ukraine from Poland.

“They could be capable to disrupt one thing, however it might not be like in February” firstly of Russia’s army onslaught, stated Mr. Pabriks, whose nation is a NATO member bordering each Belarus and Russia, in an interview in Riga, the Latvian capital. “They’re too weak now in my opinion.”