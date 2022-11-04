Sakapfèt Haitian community events | November 2022

NEW YORK METRO
November 4, 2022
The SHEROES guide Tour – The Lady King Version
The Sheroes E book Tour with Professor Bayyinah Bello is again as we uncover the connection between The Woman King and Haitian Historical past! We are going to uncover the hidden connection between “The Lady King” film and our very personal beloved Haitian Shero, Aunt Tòya.
Friday, Nov. 4, 7:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m.
Grandchamps Restaurant
197 Patchen AvenueBrooklyn, NY 11233
Free occasion
For reservations, please go to Eventbrite.com
November 4 -18, 2022
Aprann Kreyól – Haitian Creole dialog hour
Be a part of the workers of the Stavros Niarchos Basis Library for “Aprann Kreyòl: Haitian Creole Dialog Group.”
This area is for individuals who wish to study or observe the Haitian Creole language. On this course, you’ll study the Creole alphabet, pronunciation and customary expressions. It’s a beginner-level course, however all ranges are welcome.
Fridays, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
455 Fifth Avenue, Room 304
New York, NY 10016
To register, please go to nypl.org
November 6, 2022 (all weekend of November)
Bonbon Lakay Weekend Dinner Collection
Genuine dinner specials accessible for pick-up from a basic Haitian menu of foremost dishes, juices and desserts
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:00 p.m. to eight:30 p.m.
Bonbon Lakay
351 fifth Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11215
For tickets, please go to allevents.in
November 10 – 14 & 21 – 28, 2022
Afro-Haitian with Julio Jean
Journey to the nanm (soul in Haitian Kreyòl) of Afro-Haitian dance and grow to be acquainted with the completely different Iwa (gods) within the Vodou faith by their dances, songs, rhythms and rituals.
From 6:30 p.m. to eight:00 p.m.
Cumbe: Middle for African and Diaspora Dance
1368 Fulton Road
Brooklyn NY, 11216
Go to cumbedance.org for ticket buy
November 10, 2022
Haitian and Hilarious
A New York Comedy Pageant Presentation
Options Success Jr. and Plus Pierre
Thursday, Nov. 10, 9:45 p.m.
Carolines on Broadway
1626 Broadway
New York, NY 10036
Go to ticketweb.com for ticket buy
November 17, 2022
Haiti in Exile: Way forward for Haiti Summit
The Haitian neighborhood right here in New York and across the nation have joined collectively in a brand new dynamic effort in assist of Haiti and its future. November 18th marks an important date in Haitian Historical past as the ultimate battle of the Revolution. This convention will function a singular and lively community of buyers, academia, tech entrepreneurs, celebrities, politicians, and enterprise moguls. This system will collect pioneers from throughout Haiti and in america to deal with and deal with the challenges that have an effect on Haiti’s future.
Thursday, Nov. 17, 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m.
Alexander Hamilton U.S. Customized Home
1 Bowling Inexperienced
New York, NY 10004
Free occasion. For reservations go to Eventbrite
November 19, 2022
Zatrap Haiti Trauma
A Play concerning the Assassination of Jean-Jacques Dessalines.
Saturday, Nov. 19, 6:00 p.m.
Queens Theatre
14 United Nations Avenue South
Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
Queens, NY 11368
For tickets, please go to allevents.in
November 19, 2022
Fèt Gede: Haitian Day of the Lifeless
Honoring the ancestors by music, dance, choices, and libations
Saturday, Nov. 19, 9:00 p.m.
Cafe Erzulie
894 Broadway
Brooklyn, NY 11206
For tickets, please go to Eventbrite.com
November 20, 2022
Sprint of Tradition Meals Expo
Menu reflecting a wide range of Haitian flavors and dishes
Sunday, Nov. 20, 6:00 p.m.
1894 Flatbush Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11210
For tickets, go to allevents.in
November 24, 2022
Le Nord en Fête: Tropicana d’Haiti and Nu Look
Thursday, Nov. 24, 10:00 p.m.
Bentley’s Bar & Grill
1370 Ralph Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11236
For tickets, please go to Eventbrite.com
NEW JERSEY
November 4, 2022
Lamp for Haiti Annual Gala and Silent Public sale
A celebration of household well being with Lamp for Haiti
Friday, Nov. 4, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Montclair State College Convention Middle
1 Regular Avenue
Montclair, NJ 07043
For ticket buy, please go to lampforhaiti.org
November 11, 2022
Haitian Trauma Breakthrough Convention
A convention addressing Haitian Trauma that includes an fascinating record of matters and visitor audio system
Friday, Nov. 11, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
1034 Jeanette Avenue
Union, NJ 07083
For ticket buy, please go to Eventbrite.com
November 12, 2022
Teaneck Packathon for Haiti
A whole bunch of volunteers will pack meals for varsity youngsters in Haiti
Saturday, Nov. 12, 9:00 a.m. to eight:00 p.m.
Hope Presbyterian Church
1190 River Street
Teaneck, NJ 07666
To register for a packing session, please go to 2022teaneckpackathon.org
FLORIDA
November 5 – 26, 2022
Haitian Folkloric Dance Class
From 1:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Little Haiti Cultural Complicated
212 NE 59th Terrace
Miami, FL 33137
Free occasion
For reservations, please go to Eventbrite.com
November 13 – 20, 2022
Miami E book Truthful
Beginning at 3:00 p.m.
Miami Dade Faculty
300 N.E Second Avenue (Freedom Tower, seventh Flooring)
Miami, FL 33132
For tickets and extra data, go to miamibookfair.com
November 19, 2022
Nou La Pi Crimson Summit
Avanse Ansanm-organized neighborhood area to protect tradition, embrace and activate the Haitian neighborhood’s freedom-fighting legacy, and construct financial and political energy in South Florida’s Haitian Group
Saturday, Nov. 19, 9:00 a.m. to three:00 p.m.
FIU Biscayne Bay Campus
3000 NE 151st Road
North Miami, FL 33181
Free occasion. For reservations, please go to Eventbrite.com
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL
November 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2022
Dance Get together with Djenane
Household-oriented: Open to all ages and ability ranges.
Each Wednesday 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Afoutayi Creators House
218 seventh St E, Suite 100
St. Paul, MN 55101
See particulars on the Creator Space
November 3, 10, 17 and 24; November 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2022
Digital Chante ak Fofo! Sing with Fofo!
Singer Florencia “Fofo” Pierre explains the
sounds and songs of Haitian tales.
Each Thursday 4:30 p.m. to five:30 p.m.: Haitian folkloric songs;
Each Saturday 1-2 p.m.: Haitian Vodou songs and tradition.
Afoutayi Creators House
218 seventh St E, Suite 100
St. Paul, MN 55101
For registration, please go to the Creator Space
November 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2022
Haitian Dance and Drumming
Separate classes for teenagers, teenagers and adults
Each Friday 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m
Afoutayi Creators House
218 seventh St E, Suite 100
St. Paul, MN 55101
See particulars on the Creator Space
November 5, 2022
Rasanble & Refresh
Each first Saturday of the month, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Afoutayi Creators House
218 seventh St E, Suite 100
St. Paul, MN 55101
For registration, please go to the Creator Space
November 5, 2022
Haitian Completely happy Hour
A pop-up occasion with Haitian scorching plates by Chez Nadine Catering
and kompas music by StanMix
Saturday from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
For particulars , please go to UNATION
November 5, 2022
Marc Ribot in live performance
Mentored by Haitian classical guitarist and composer Frantz Casseus, Ribot seems with Rootless Cosmopolitans
Saturday, beginning at 7:00 p.m.
The Cedar Cultural Middle
416 Cedar Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55454
For extra data, see Ribot
CHICAGO
November 12, 2022
Arcade Fireplace: The “WE” Tour with Particular visitor Boukman Eksperyans
Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The United Middle,
1901 W Madison Road
Chicago, IL 60612
For tickets, please go to UnitedCenter
Lecture with Patrick Bellegarde-Smith, PhD
Saturday, 4:00 -6:00 p.m.
4410 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL 60640
To register, go to HAMOC
November 19, 2022
The Lengthy Legacy of Haitian Immigration to the U.S. and Chicago
HAMOC joins with Dr. Courtney Joseph for a presentation and dialogue
Saturday, 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m.
The Haitian American Museum of Chicago
4410 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL 60640
To register, go to HAMOC
Ongoing
A Digital Exhibition: Chosen Works by Guerrode Aldophe
Haitian American Museum of Chicago (HAMOC)
On-line at HAMOC