Sakapfèt Haitian community events | November 2022

NEW YORK METRO

November 4, 2022

The SHEROES guide Tour – The Lady King Version

The Sheroes E book Tour with Professor Bayyinah Bello is again as we uncover the connection between The Woman King and Haitian Historical past! We are going to uncover the hidden connection between “The Lady King” film and our very personal beloved Haitian Shero, Aunt Tòya.

Friday, Nov. 4, 7:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m.

Grandchamps Restaurant

197 Patchen AvenueBrooklyn, NY 11233

Free occasion

For reservations, please go to Eventbrite.com

November 4 -18, 2022

Aprann Kreyól – Haitian Creole dialog hour

Be a part of the workers of the Stavros Niarchos Basis Library for “Aprann Kreyòl: Haitian Creole Dialog Group.”

This area is for individuals who wish to study or observe the Haitian Creole language. On this course, you’ll study the Creole alphabet, pronunciation and customary expressions. It’s a beginner-level course, however all ranges are welcome.

Fridays, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

455 Fifth Avenue, Room 304

New York, NY 10016

To register, please go to nypl.org

November 6, 2022 (all weekend of November)

Bonbon Lakay Weekend Dinner Collection

Genuine dinner specials accessible for pick-up from a basic Haitian menu of foremost dishes, juices and desserts

Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:00 p.m. to eight:30 p.m.

Bonbon Lakay

351 fifth Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11215

For tickets, please go to allevents.in

November 10 – 14 & 21 – 28, 2022

Afro-Haitian with Julio Jean

Journey to the nanm (soul in Haitian Kreyòl) of Afro-Haitian dance and grow to be acquainted with the completely different Iwa (gods) within the Vodou faith by their dances, songs, rhythms and rituals.

From 6:30 p.m. to eight:00 p.m.

Cumbe: Middle for African and Diaspora Dance

1368 Fulton Road

Brooklyn NY, 11216

Go to cumbedance.org for ticket buy

November 10, 2022

Haitian and Hilarious

A New York Comedy Pageant Presentation

Options Success Jr. and Plus Pierre

Thursday, Nov. 10, 9:45 p.m.

Carolines on Broadway

1626 Broadway

New York, NY 10036

Go to ticketweb.com for ticket buy

November 17, 2022

Haiti in Exile: Way forward for Haiti Summit

The Haitian neighborhood right here in New York and across the nation have joined collectively in a brand new dynamic effort in assist of Haiti and its future. November 18th marks an important date in Haitian Historical past as the ultimate battle of the Revolution. This convention will function a singular and lively community of buyers, academia, tech entrepreneurs, celebrities, politicians, and enterprise moguls. This system will collect pioneers from throughout Haiti and in america to deal with and deal with the challenges that have an effect on Haiti’s future.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m.

Alexander Hamilton U.S. Customized Home

1 Bowling Inexperienced

New York, NY 10004

Free occasion. For reservations go to Eventbrite

November 19, 2022

Zatrap Haiti Trauma

A Play concerning the Assassination of Jean-Jacques Dessalines.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 6:00 p.m.

Queens Theatre

14 United Nations Avenue South

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

Queens, NY 11368

For tickets, please go to allevents.in

November 19, 2022

Fèt Gede: Haitian Day of the Lifeless

Honoring the ancestors by music, dance, choices, and libations

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9:00 p.m.

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway

Brooklyn, NY 11206

For tickets, please go to Eventbrite.com

November 20, 2022

Sprint of Tradition Meals Expo

Menu reflecting a wide range of Haitian flavors and dishes

Sunday, Nov. 20, 6:00 p.m.

1894 Flatbush Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11210

For tickets, go to allevents.in

November 24, 2022

Le Nord en Fête: Tropicana d’Haiti and Nu Look

Thursday, Nov. 24, 10:00 p.m.

Bentley’s Bar & Grill

1370 Ralph Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11236

For tickets, please go to Eventbrite.com

NEW JERSEY

November 4, 2022

Lamp for Haiti Annual Gala and Silent Public sale

A celebration of household well being with Lamp for Haiti

Friday, Nov. 4, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Montclair State College Convention Middle

1 Regular Avenue

Montclair, NJ 07043

For ticket buy, please go to lampforhaiti.org

November 11, 2022

Haitian Trauma Breakthrough Convention

A convention addressing Haitian Trauma that includes an fascinating record of matters and visitor audio system

Friday, Nov. 11, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

1034 Jeanette Avenue

Union, NJ 07083

For ticket buy, please go to Eventbrite.com

November 12, 2022

Teaneck Packathon for Haiti

A whole bunch of volunteers will pack meals for varsity youngsters in Haiti

Saturday, Nov. 12, 9:00 a.m. to eight:00 p.m.

Hope Presbyterian Church

1190 River Street

Teaneck, NJ 07666

To register for a packing session, please go to 2022teaneckpackathon.org

FLORIDA

November 5 – 26, 2022

Haitian Folkloric Dance Class

From 1:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Complicated

212 NE 59th Terrace

Miami, FL 33137

Free occasion

For reservations, please go to Eventbrite.com

November 13 – 20, 2022

Miami E book Truthful

Beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Miami Dade Faculty

300 N.E Second Avenue (Freedom Tower, seventh Flooring)

Miami, FL 33132

For tickets and extra data, go to miamibookfair.com

November 19, 2022

Nou La Pi Crimson Summit

Avanse Ansanm-organized neighborhood area to protect tradition, embrace and activate the Haitian neighborhood’s freedom-fighting legacy, and construct financial and political energy in South Florida’s Haitian Group

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9:00 a.m. to three:00 p.m.

FIU Biscayne Bay Campus

3000 NE 151st Road

North Miami, FL 33181

Free occasion. For reservations, please go to Eventbrite.com

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL

November 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2022

Dance Get together with Djenane

Household-oriented: Open to all ages and ability ranges.

Each Wednesday 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Afoutayi Creators House

218 seventh St E, Suite 100

St. Paul, MN 55101

See particulars on the Creator Space

November 3, 10, 17 and 24; November 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2022

Digital Chante ak Fofo! Sing with Fofo!

Singer Florencia “Fofo” Pierre explains the

sounds and songs of Haitian tales.

Each Thursday 4:30 p.m. to five:30 p.m.: Haitian folkloric songs;

Each Saturday 1-2 p.m.: Haitian Vodou songs and tradition.

Afoutayi Creators House

218 seventh St E, Suite 100

St. Paul, MN 55101

For registration, please go to the Creator Space

November 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2022

Haitian Dance and Drumming

Separate classes for teenagers, teenagers and adults

Each Friday 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m

Afoutayi Creators House

218 seventh St E, Suite 100

St. Paul, MN 55101

See particulars on the Creator Space

November 5, 2022

Rasanble & Refresh

Each first Saturday of the month, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Afoutayi Creators House

218 seventh St E, Suite 100

St. Paul, MN 55101

For registration, please go to the Creator Space

November 5, 2022

Haitian Completely happy Hour

A pop-up occasion with Haitian scorching plates by Chez Nadine Catering

and kompas music by StanMix

Saturday from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The Legacy Building

4024 E 46th St,

Minneapolis, MN 55406

For particulars , please go to UNATION

November 5, 2022



Marc Ribot in live performance

Mentored by Haitian classical guitarist and composer Frantz Casseus, Ribot seems with Rootless Cosmopolitans

Saturday, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The Cedar Cultural Middle

416 Cedar Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55454

For extra data, see Ribot

CHICAGO

November 12, 2022

Arcade Fireplace: The “WE” Tour with Particular visitor Boukman Eksperyans

Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The United Middle,

1901 W Madison Road

Chicago, IL 60612

For tickets, please go to UnitedCenter



Lecture with Patrick Bellegarde-Smith, PhD

Saturday, 4:00 -6:00 p.m.

4410 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60640

To register, go to HAMOC

November 19, 2022

The Lengthy Legacy of Haitian Immigration to the U.S. and Chicago

HAMOC joins with Dr. Courtney Joseph for a presentation and dialogue

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m.

The Haitian American Museum of Chicago

4410 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60640

To register, go to HAMOC

Ongoing



A Digital Exhibition: Chosen Works by Guerrode Aldophe



Haitian American Museum of Chicago (HAMOC)

On-line at HAMOC

