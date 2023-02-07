Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Deliver Republican Response to State of the Union

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, one of many comparatively few high-profile Trump administration officers who bolstered their careers by way of the expertise, will step into the nationwide highlight once more on Tuesday evening when she delivers the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union tackle.

Ms. Sanders was nonetheless modifying her tackle on Tuesday morning, however a spokeswoman mentioned the speech would lean into the distinction in age between Ms. Sanders, who at 40 is the nation’s youngest governor, and Mr. Biden, 80, who in 2021 turned the oldest president to be sworn into the workplace.

Ms. Sanders campaigned final 12 months with the promise of “a brand new era of management” and referred to a “new era” six instances in her inauguration speech on Jan. 10. Her speech on Tuesday evening will return to this theme, as she encourages a youthful crop of leaders to struggle for conservative beliefs, mentioned Alexa Henning, the spokeswoman for the governor. (Whereas some allies of Donald J. Trump, 76, have talked about Ms. Sanders as a potential operating mate for the previous president, she has not endorsed anybody within the shadow 2024 Republican main.)

Ms. Sanders plans to focus on the variations between the 2 events by pointing to a few of her actions throughout her quick time in workplace.