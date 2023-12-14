Schumer Delays Holiday Break, Pressing for Border Deal to Unlock Ukraine Aid

Senate Democrats introduced on Thursday that they’d delay their upcoming vacation break and keep in Washington subsequent week to press for passage of a invoice pairing army help for Ukraine with a crackdown on migration on the U.S. border with Mexico, as lawmakers on each side of the talks reported progress towards a compromise.

The transfer, introduced by Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the bulk chief, was a bid by Democrats to accentuate the strain on Republicans to drop their opposition to the Ukraine funding invoice, after Home G.O.P. leaders left Washington for the 12 months with out appearing on the matter. It additionally mirrored recent optimism amongst Senate negotiators who had been haggling over a border enforcement bundle that they had been inching nearer collectively — and a dedication by Democrats to point out the general public that they had been doing every thing of their energy to strike a discount.

“If we consider one thing is essential and pressing, we must always keep and get the job performed,” Mr. Schumer stated on the Senate ground, calling on White Home officers and senators in each events to work by the weekend to strike a border deal. Whether or not or not they may, he added, there can be one other vote subsequent week on the $110.5 billion safety bundle. Republicans blocked that measure final week as a result of it lacked the immigration coverage adjustments they sought.

Even when the Senate is ready to attain settlement inside days on one of the crucial intractable points Congress has confronted and push the Ukraine invoice ahead, the measure would nonetheless face an uphill battle. Speaker Mike Johnson, who will not be concerned within the border talks, threw chilly water on the thought of fast motion.