Scientists, Under Fire From Republicans, Defend Fauci and Covid Origins Study

Two world-renowned virologists appeared on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and delivered a pointed protection of their findings that the coronavirus pandemic was pure in origin, and advised skeptical Republicans that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci didn’t exert affect over a scientific paper they wrote to that impact.

The paper is on the coronary heart of Republicans’ unproven assertions that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Francis S. Collins, then the director of the Nationwide Institutes of Well being, tried to tamp down the concept a lab leak precipitated the pandemic. The virologists who testified, Kristian G. Andersen of Scripps Analysis and Robert F. Garry Jr. of Tulane College College of Medication, have been two of the paper’s 5 authors.

Tuesday’s listening to, earlier than the Home Choose Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, didn’t produce new proof advancing the Republicans’ claims. The listening to was titled “Investigating the Proximal Origin of a Cowl-Up” — a play on the title of the paper, “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2,” which was revealed within the journal Nature Medication in March 2020.

“The declare that Dr. Fauci prompted the drafting of ‘Proximal Origin’ to disprove the lab leak will not be true,” Dr. Andersen mentioned.