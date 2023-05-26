Sedition Sentence for Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes Marks Moment of Accountability

A number of hours after Stewart Rhodes, the chief of the Oath Keepers militia, was sentenced on Thursday to 18 years in jail for his position in a seditious conspiracy to instigate the pro-Trump violence of Jan. 6, Matthew M. Graves, the federal prosecutor who has overseen the federal government’s investigation of the Capitol assault, launched a press release with a indisputable fact that underscored the landmark nature of the second.

“Extra individuals have been convicted of seditious conspiracy in reference to the siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,” Mr. Graves wrote, “than every other felony occasion because the statute was enacted through the Civil Struggle.”

Practically two and a half years after supporters of President Donald J. Trump stormed the Capitol in an effort to derail the peaceable switch of energy, Mr. Rhodes’s sentencing was probably the most high-profile assertion of accountability but for an episode that appears sure to occupy a darkish place in American historical past and stays a flashpoint in American politics.

Amid the greater than 1,000 felony circumstances filed up to now by the Justice Division towards those that performed a task within the assault, the prosecution of Mr. Rhodes, accused of plotting to mobilize his followers into storming the Capitol in two separate military-style “stacks,” stood out in a manner that the choose who sentenced him, Amit P. Mehta, articulated in court docket on Thursday.