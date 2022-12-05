Semi-truck crash Indiana Toll Road

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — A UPS semi-truck drove off a bridge on the Indiana Toll Highway and caught hearth earlier than falling into the Calumet River early Friday – however the driver escaped with solely minor accidents.

Indiana State Police mentioned simply after 2 a.m., the truck hit the Calumet River bridge and caught hearth. CBS 2’s Kris Habermehl mentioned the truck dropped in between the east and west lanes. By 11 a.m., a part of the truck had indifferent and fallen into the water.

One other a part of the semi was later saved suspended by a crane.

Hammond hearth and scuba crews had been contacted as a result of responders feared the driving force, a 32-year-old resident of south suburban Lansing, was within the river and presumably trapped within the cab. However he was discovered after about 20 minutes clinging to a bridge assist the place he was rescued and transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital for therapy of non-life-threatening accidents.

He has since been launched from the hospital.



As CBS 2’s Marybel González reported Friday evening, it took scuba groups, a number of hearth departments, and even a hazmat workforce to clear the scene. Cleanup crews had been nonetheless looking the river for particles Friday evening – even at midnight.

Longtime investigators mentioned it was one of many worst accident they’d seen shortly.

“It has been a wild day,” mentioned Hammond Deputy Hearth Chief Bernie Grisolia. “We see unhealthy accidents – however to see one thing like this this morning, it was unbelievable.”

Grisolia’s crew was among the many first to reply.

“The cab was mainly within the water. We had hearth,” Grisolia mentioned. “It was simply mainly a miracle to have anyone survive what we have seen right now.”

However the driver solely suffered minor accidents.

“We did a fast search into the cab of the semi-truck, the place they could not discover anybody. The crews began sweeping the water means, searching for the driving force if he was ejected. No luck,” Grisolia mentioned. “Inside about quarter-hour, we did hear some yelling. He was really hanging on prime of the concrete pillar over there.”



It was unclear Friday evening what triggered the crash, however UPS mentioned they’re glad their driver is okay.

UPS launched the next assertion: “We’re grateful our driver is protected and that no different automobiles had been concerned. We’re working with responding authorities on this persevering with investigation.”

In the meantime, cleanup efforts continued by way of the day and evening.

“When that alarm goes off and also you get the decision, you already know if somebody’s is looking for assist, you do not actually know till you get on the scene,” mentioned Lake County, Indiana Hazmat Coordinator Invoice Missal.

The Lake County Hazmat Group searched the Calumet River for any oil spills. Their first responders mentioned it was teamwork that made the rescue effort attainable.

“To stroll away from this, it was only a blessed day for everybody,” Grisolia mentioned. “It was a miracle.”

We did attempt to get in touch with the driving force to get his facet of this harrowing story, however we had been unable to succeed in him.

We’re informed the cleanup efforts will resume Saturday morning alongside the Calumet River.