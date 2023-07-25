Senate Targets China, Voting to Restrict Farmland Purchases and U.S. Investment

The Senate on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to dam companies based mostly in China from buying farmland in the US and place new mandates on People investing within the nation’s nationwide safety industries, taking the primary legislative steps of the brand new Congress to counter Beijing’s espionage actions and curtail its financial energy.

The provisions, which would want to clear the Home to develop into legislation, are a far cry from extra bold efforts to focus on China’s economic system by means of export controls and undermine its intelligence gathering and affect operations in the US by means of a TikTok ban or different restrictions. However they characterize a major opening salvo for the Senate, the place lawmakers have struggled for months to capitalize on widespread enthusiasm on Capitol Hill for taking motion towards China.

By broad bipartisan margins, senators voted so as to add the measures to the annual protection coverage invoice. One, which handed by a vote of 91 to 7, would ban the sale of farmland to sure overseas adversaries to bar companies based mostly in or working as brokers of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from buying a controlling curiosity in U.S. farmland or different agribusiness. A second, which was accepted 91 to six, would require People to inform the Treasury Division inside 14 days of constructing any investments within the nationwide safety industries of these 4 nations, together with synthetic intelligence, semiconductors and hypersonics manufacturing.

“It is a essential step towards ensuring we aren’t handing over precious American belongings to overseas entities who wish to exchange us because the world’s main army and financial energy,” Senator Jon Tester, Democrat of Montana and co-author of the farmland measure, stated on the Senate ground.