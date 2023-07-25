Senate Targets China, Voting to Restrict Farmland Purchases and U.S. Investment

The Senate on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to dam companies based mostly in China from buying farmland in the US and place new mandates on People investing within the nation’s nationwide safety industries, taking the primary legislative steps of the brand new Congress to counter Beijing’s espionage actions and curtail its financial energy.
The provisions, which would want to clear the Home to develop into legislation, are a far cry from extra bold efforts to focus on China’s economic system by means of export controls and undermine its intelligence gathering and affect operations in the US by means of a TikTok ban or different restrictions. However they characterize a major opening salvo for the Senate, the place lawmakers have struggled for months to capitalize on widespread enthusiasm on Capitol Hill for taking motion towards China.
By broad bipartisan margins, senators voted so as to add the measures to the annual protection coverage invoice. One, which handed by a vote of 91 to 7, would ban the sale of farmland to sure overseas adversaries to bar companies based mostly in or working as brokers of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from buying a controlling curiosity in U.S. farmland or different agribusiness. A second, which was accepted 91 to six, would require People to inform the Treasury Division inside 14 days of constructing any investments within the nationwide safety industries of these 4 nations, together with synthetic intelligence, semiconductors and hypersonics manufacturing.
“It is a essential step towards ensuring we aren’t handing over precious American belongings to overseas entities who wish to exchange us because the world’s main army and financial energy,” Senator Jon Tester, Democrat of Montana and co-author of the farmland measure, stated on the Senate ground.
The measures gained traction in latest months as lawmakers sought to construct on the momentum of an industrial coverage invoice enacted final 12 months, which directed sweeping investments towards the U.S. semiconductor trade. The farmland measure, aimed toward clamping down on China’s capability to achieve vantage factors for intelligence gathering in the US, obtained explicit focus after the incursion of a Chinese language spy balloon over U.S. airspace.
“It’s no exaggeration to say that we’ve helped construct their economic system right into a near-peer standing, helped them finance a army that threatens us and our allies within the Indo-Pacific,” Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas and co-author of the measure monitoring investments, stated on the Senate ground. “We have to perceive as policymakers precisely what’s going on.”
The laws mirrors efforts by the Biden administration, which has for a lot of months been engaged on an government order forcing enterprise capital and personal fairness corporations making investments in China to share extra data with the federal government, in addition to prohibit investments outright in a number of key sectors that might be essential to army prowess, like quantum computing and synthetic intelligence.
Supporters see the measure as necessary for closing a loophole in American financial defenses towards China: America at present restricts exports of sure superior applied sciences to China, however it doesn’t prohibit partnerships that assist to fund the event of these applied sciences inside China itself.
Monetary corporations and others have pushed again towards the restrictions, saying that measures which can be too broad might trigger financial harm and put U.S. corporations at an obstacle towards world rivals, who might rush into the Chinese language market to take their place.
However the guidelines are largely finalized and might be issued within the coming weeks or months, based on folks acquainted with the plans.
Ana Swanson contributed reporting.