Severe Storms Bring Tornadoes to New England

A line of extreme thunderstorms moved throughout New England on Friday, spawning at the least 4 tornadoes south of Boston and close to Windfall, R.I., and producing sturdy gusts that toppled timber and energy strains, officers mentioned.

At the very least one damage was reported in reference to the storms, which prompted the Nationwide Climate Service to problem flash flood warnings for components of Massachusetts, together with Boston.

The National Weather Service in Boston mentioned essentially the most highly effective of Friday morning’s tornadoes tore by means of a number of communities on Rhode Island, together with Scituate and the close by city of Johnston. It lifted a automobile within the air earlier than dropping it again onto the freeway, leaving the motive force with minor accidents, the company mentioned, including that the twister, which appeared to achieve wind speeds of 115 miles per hour, was the strongest to strike the state since 1986.

Three extra tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down in communities south of Boston: Mansfield, Mass., Stoughton, Mass. and Weymouth, Mass.