Shireen Abu Akleh: Al Jazeera submits case to ICC

Al Jazeera has submitted a case to the Worldwide Prison Court docket (ICC) over the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot within the head whereas overlaying an Israeli raid in Jenin within the occupied West Financial institution in Might.

“Al Jazeera’s authorized crew has carried out a full and detailed investigation into the case and unearthed new proof based mostly on a number of eyewitness accounts, the examination of a number of objects of video footage, and forensic proof pertaining to the case,” Al Jazeera stated in an announcement Tuesday.

The community claims new proof and video present the Palestinian-American journalist and her colleagues have been straight fired at in a “deliberate killing” by what Al Jazeera referred to as Israeli occupation forces, a declare which Israel has repeatedly denied.

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid Tuesday has repeated a long-standing rejection to any outdoors authority investigating Israel Protection Forces troops.

“Nobody will examine IDF troopers and nobody will preach to us about morals in warfare, actually not Al Jazeera,” Lapid stated.

The IDF referred CNN questions in regards to the ICC case to the Prime Minister’s Workplace and Ministry of Overseas Affairs, which declined to remark.

The US additionally opposes bringing Abu Akleh’s case to the ICC, State Division spokesperson Ned Worth stated throughout a briefing Tuesday.

“We preserve our longstanding objections to the ICC’s investigation into the Palestinian scenario and the place the ICC ought to concentrate on its core mission, and that core mission of serving as a court docket of final resort and punishing and deterring atrocity crimes,” Worth stated.

The ICC confirmed Tuesday that it had acquired a submission from Al Jazeera.

“Beneath article 15 of the Rome Statute any particular person or group could ship info (communications) on alleged crimes to the ICC Prosecutor, who’s obligation certain to guard the confidentiality of the data acquired,” the prosecutor’s workplace instructed CNN by way of e-mail.

In September, the IDF ​admitted there’s a “excessive chance” Abu Akleh was “by chance” shot and killed by Israeli fireplace geared toward “suspects recognized as armed Palestinian gunmen throughout an change of fireside.”

The IDF stated on the time the Israeli army didn’t intend to pursue prison prices or prosecutions of any of the troopers concerned.

A CNN investigation revealed two weeks after Abu Akleh was killed prompt that the deadly shot got here from a place the place IDF troops are identified to have been positioned. The sample of gunfire on a tree behind the place she was standing on the time prompt that the gunfire was focused moderately than indiscriminate, an knowledgeable instructed CNN.

The CNN investigation unearthed proof — together with two movies of the scene of the taking pictures — suggesting that there was no lively fight, nor any Palestinian militants, close to Abu Akleh within the moments main as much as her loss of life.

She was sporting a flak jacket figuring out her as press on the time she was killed.

Al Jazeera stated Tuesday: “The declare by the Israeli authorities that Shireen was killed by mistake in an change of fireside is totally unfounded. The proof introduced to the Workplace of the Prosecutor (OTP) confirms, with none doubt, that there was no firing within the space the place Shireen was, apart from the IOF (Israeli Occupation Forces) taking pictures straight at her.”

“The IOF inquiry that discovered there was no suspicion of any crime being dedicated is fully undermined by the out there proof which has now been offered to the OTP. The proof reveals that this deliberate killing was a part of a wider marketing campaign to focus on and silence Al Jazeera,” the community added.

Abu Akleh’s household additionally submitted an official criticism to the ICC earlier this 12 months to demand justice for her loss of life, Al Jazeera reported.