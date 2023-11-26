Shooting of 3 Palestinian Men in Vermont Investigated as Possible Hate Crime

The police in Burlington, Vt., on Sunday had been investigating the taking pictures of three college students of Palestinian descent as a doable hate crime, town’s mayor mentioned.

The three victims, all males of their 20s and college students of American universities, had been strolling close to the College of Vermont on Saturday once they had been shot and wounded by a white man with a handgun who’s believed to have fled on foot, the police mentioned in a press release on Sunday. Two of them had been carrying a Palestinian kaffiyeh.

The younger males instructed members of the family they had been talking a hybrid of English and Arabic earlier than the person shot at them 4 occasions with out saying something earlier than the assault, in keeping with a household spokeswoman.

Two of the victims had been in steady situation; the third sustained way more critical accidents, the authorities mentioned.