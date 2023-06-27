Sierra Leone’s President Bio Wins Re-election

President Julius Maada Bio gained re-election within the West African nation of Sierra Leone on Tuesday, a consequence rejected by his foremost opponent and questioned by some observers who cited a scarcity of transparency within the vote tallying.

Mr. Bio took 56 % of the vote, in line with the nation’s electoral fee, simply clearing the brink of 55 % required to keep away from the runoff that the majority analysts had predicted. Samura Kamara, the main opposition candidate, completed second with 41 % of the vote.

Mr. Bio was rapidly sworn in — simply an hour after the official outcomes have been introduced. His supporters thronged the streets of Freetown, the capital, sporting inexperienced T-shirts, his occasion’s coloration, and chanting his identify.

Mr. Kamara, in a tweet, referred to as the outcomes “NOT credible” and “a frontal assault on our fledgling democracy,” however didn’t say how he may reply.