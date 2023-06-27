Sierra Leone’s President Bio Wins Re-election

President Julius Maada Bio gained re-election within the West African nation of Sierra Leone on Tuesday, a consequence rejected by his foremost opponent and questioned by some observers who cited a scarcity of transparency within the vote tallying.
Mr. Bio took 56 % of the vote, in line with the nation’s electoral fee, simply clearing the brink of 55 % required to keep away from the runoff that the majority analysts had predicted. Samura Kamara, the main opposition candidate, completed second with 41 % of the vote.
Mr. Bio was rapidly sworn in — simply an hour after the official outcomes have been introduced. His supporters thronged the streets of Freetown, the capital, sporting inexperienced T-shirts, his occasion’s coloration, and chanting his identify.
Mr. Kamara, in a tweet, referred to as the outcomes “NOT credible” and “a frontal assault on our fledgling democracy,” however didn’t say how he may reply.
The election, held on Saturday, was a rematch of the 2018 contest, during which Mr. Bio defeated Mr. Kamara, an economist and former authorities minister, by a decent margin.
However Sierra Leone finds itself in a extra dire state of affairs than 5 years in the past, grappling with document ranges of inflation and unemployment and among the highest ranges of meals insecurity in West Africa.
Mr. Bio, 59, referred to as on Sierra Leoneans to present him 5 extra years to pursue an training initiative that has despatched a further a million kids to high school. However he has additionally been accused of overseeing violent repression of protests, together with final summer time when greater than two dozen individuals died in demonstrations towards rising costs.
Mr. Bio is a former navy officer who took half in two coups throughout Sierra Leone’s civil battle within the Nineteen Nineties. He briefly dominated the nation in 1996 as the top of a navy junta, however handed energy to an elected president months later.
Claiming victory on Tuesday, Mr. Bio wrote on Twitter: “Although our tongues, tribes and political persuasions may differ, we’re united in our need to see the land that we love, Sierra Leone, prosper.”
Voter turnout gave the impression to be excessive at round 77 %, in line with the electoral fee. Over 3.3 million voters had registered to vote within the nation of 8.4 million, most of them underneath age 35.
“Participation is often very excessive as a result of younger individuals need change,” stated Ishmael Beah, a Sierra Leonean author who’s crucial of Mr. Bio’s authorities. “That’s, till they understand that nothing goes to alter.”
The voting on Saturday was principally peaceable, however tensions rose on Sunday when safety forces surrounded the headquarters of Mr. Kamara’s occasion, the All Individuals’s Congress, as supporters have been celebrating native outcomes. (The vote on Saturday was additionally for native and parliamentary officers.)
The police fired tear gasoline and a lady was shot useless. Get together officers have accused safety forces of firing stay rounds, which the top of the Sierra Leonean police has denied.
On Monday, each Mr. Kamara’s and Mr. Bio’s events had predicted a victory, elevating fears of additional tensions when the ultimate outcomes have been launched. As of Tuesday night, most of Sierra Leone remained calm.
However worldwide election observers have voiced concerns concerning the lack of transparency throughout the counting course of.
National Election Watch, an unbiased monitoring physique, had stated earlier on Tuesday that no candidate would win 55 % of the vote within the first spherical, primarily based on the info it had collected and which it stated matched provisional outcomes launched by the nation’s electoral fee on Monday.
In line with the official outcomes, nonetheless, greater than 1.56 million individuals voted for Mr. Bio — barely above the 55 % threshold.
Election observers from the Carter Heart famous a number of voting irregularities, together with damaged seals and open poll bins that ought to have been closed, stated Cameron R. Hume, a former U.S. ambassador and the top of the middle’s statement mission.
“The voting went fairly nicely — individuals confirmed up, they needed to vote they usually needed their voice to be heard,” Mr. Hume stated in a phone interview from Freetown.
However that couldn’t be stated of the rely of ballots, Mr. Hume added. “There’s numerous questions left on the desk.”
Joseph Johnson contributed reporting from Freetown, Sierra Leone.