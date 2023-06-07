Smoke Leads to Cancellations of ‘Hamilton’ on Broadway and ‘Hamlet’ in Central Park

As smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed New York Metropolis and seeped into theaters, alarming each ticket holders and performers, the Broadway manufacturing of “Hamilton” and a Free Shakespeare within the Park manufacturing of “Hamlet” each canceled performances.

“Hamilton” introduced at 6:45 p.m. that it was canceling its 8 p.m. efficiency Wednesday evening as a result of so many solid members had referred to as in sick.

“Tonight’s efficiency of Hamilton won’t go on as scheduled,” Shane Marshall Brown, a spokesman for the manufacturing, mentioned in an announcement. “The hazardous air high quality in New York Metropolis has made it not possible for various our artists to carry out this night. Reveals will resume as scheduled tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage you to go to your level of buy for refund or change.”

The Public Theater, in the meantime, canceled the ultimate costume rehearsal for “Hamlet” on Wednesday evening, and mentioned the lack of rehearsal time plus ongoing concern about air high quality was prompting it to cancel the primary two scheduled previews of the play, on Thursday and Friday nights.