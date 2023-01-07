South Sudan President Salva Kiir: Six journalists detained over footage showing leader seemingly wetting himself

Six journalists in South Sudan have been detained over the circulation of footage displaying President Salva Kiir showing to moist himself at an official occasion, the nationwide journalists union stated on Saturday.

The footage from December confirmed a darkish stain unfold down the 71-year-old president’s grey trousers as he stood for the nationwide anthem at a street commissioning occasion. The video by no means aired on tv however subsequently circulated on social media.

The journalists, who work with the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Company, had been detained on Tuesday and Wednesday, stated Patrick Oyet, president of the South Sudan Union of Journalists.

They “are suspected of getting data on how the video of the president urinating himself got here out,” he advised Reuters.

South Sudan Info Minister Michael Makuei and Nationwide Safety Service spokesperson David Kumuri didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

Kiir has been president since South Sudan gained independence in 2011. Authorities officers have repeatedly denied rumors circulating on social media that he’s unwell. The nation has been embroiled in battle for a lot of the previous decade.

The detained journalists are digital camera operators Joseph Oliver and Mustafa Osman; video editor Victor Lado; contributor Jacob Benjamin; and Cherbek Ruben and Joval Toombe from the management room, Oyet stated.

“We’re involved as a result of those that are detained now have stayed longer than what the regulation says,” he added.

By regulation, South Sudanese authorities are allowed to detain suspects for under 24 hours earlier than bringing them earlier than a choose.

The incident “matches a sample of safety personnel resorting to arbitrary detention each time officers deem protection unfavorable,” stated the sub-Saharan Africa consultant for the Committee to Shield Journalists, Muthoki Mumo.