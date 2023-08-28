Spanish Prosecutors Open Inquiry Into Luis Rubiales Over World Cup Kiss

Spanish prosecutors mentioned on Monday that that they had opened an investigation into whether or not Luis Rubiales, the president of the nation’s soccer federation, may very well be charged with committing an act of sexual aggression after he kissed one of many feminine crew’s gamers on the lips once they gained the World Cup this month.
Then late Monday evening, after practically six hours of intense discussions at an emergency assembly, the Spanish soccer federation issued a press release requesting that Mr. Rubiales “instantly current his resignation as president of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation,” citing “the most recent occasions and the unacceptable behaviors which have significantly broken the picture of Spanish soccer.”
Mr. Rubiales, 46, was proven on video after the World Cup remaining in Sydney on Aug. 20 kissing one of many crew’s star gamers, Jennifer Hermoso. Though he apologized the day after, he took a defiant stand later within the week, saying Ms. Hermoso had lifted him off his toes and “moved me near her physique.” He has accused his critics of “false feminism,” saying he was the sufferer of “social assassination” and insisting that Ms. Hermoso had initiated the trade.
Ms. Hermoso countered in a press release, “At no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me.”
Opposition has steadily grown in response to Mr. Rubiales’s conduct and his strident protection of it, and the group he heads, identified formally as Royal Spanish Soccer Federation, had discovered itself beneath growing stress to take motion.
The kiss has additionally come to embody the generational and cultural fault line between traditions of machismo and newer progressivism that has put Spain within the European vanguard on problems with feminism and equality. Some commentators have taken to calling it Spain’s #MeToo second.
On Monday afternoon, public prosecutors at Spain’s Nationwide Courtroom opened pretrial investigative proceedings in opposition to Mr. Rubiales to find out if there have been enough proof to take motion in opposition to him for sexual assault, a criminal offense punishable by one to 4 years in jail. Based on Spanish regulation, nonconsensual “kisses on the mouth” are a motive for assessing whether or not there was “an assault in opposition to sexual freedom.”
The prosecutor’s workplace has obtained a number of complaints in regards to the kiss from people and teams, the newspaper El País reported, although none from Ms. Hermoso herself. It invited her to formalize a criticism inside 15 days. She mentioned in a press release on Friday that the kiss made her really feel “susceptible” and a “sufferer of an assault.”
One other criticism, separate from the incident with Ms. Hermoso, involved “obscene exhibitionism earlier than a minor,” in reference to Mr. Rubiales’s clutching of his crotch within the presence of the princess Sofía, age 16.
The Spanish crew lately discovered success on the highest ranges of girls’s soccer, after reaching the Ladies’s World Cup for the primary time in 2015, however the occasions involving Mr. Rubiales had been a reminder that this system has been suffering from sexism and different scandals.
Mr. Rubiales is a vice chairman of UEFA, soccer’s governing physique in Europe, and has been main a joint bid by Spain, Portugal, Morocco and probably Ukraine to host the 2030 World Cup. FIFA, soccer’s international governing physique, had already suspended Mr. Rubiales from the game for 90 days. All the feminine crew and dozens of different gamers signed a joint assertion saying they’d not take the sphere to play for Spain “if the present managers proceed.”
Criticism of Mr. Rubiales has come from the federal government, too. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described his conduct as “unacceptable,” and the secretary of the opposition Individuals’s Occasion, Cuca Gamarra, referred to as the kiss “shameful.”
Gamers from all over the world confirmed their help for Ms. Hermoso, usually utilizing the hashtag “se acabó,” or “it’s over,” after a social media submit by Alexia Putellas, a member of the Spanish nationwide crew.