Spanish Prosecutors Open Inquiry Into Luis Rubiales Over World Cup Kiss

Spanish prosecutors mentioned on Monday that that they had opened an investigation into whether or not Luis Rubiales, the president of the nation’s soccer federation, may very well be charged with committing an act of sexual aggression after he kissed one of many feminine crew’s gamers on the lips once they gained the World Cup this month.

Then late Monday evening, after practically six hours of intense discussions at an emergency assembly, the Spanish soccer federation issued a press release requesting that Mr. Rubiales “instantly current his resignation as president of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation,” citing “the most recent occasions and the unacceptable behaviors which have significantly broken the picture of Spanish soccer.”

Mr. Rubiales, 46, was proven on video after the World Cup remaining in Sydney on Aug. 20 kissing one of many crew’s star gamers, Jennifer Hermoso. Though he apologized the day after, he took a defiant stand later within the week, saying Ms. Hermoso had lifted him off his toes and “moved me near her physique.” He has accused his critics of “false feminism,” saying he was the sufferer of “social assassination” and insisting that Ms. Hermoso had initiated the trade.

Ms. Hermoso countered in a press release, “At no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me.”

Opposition has steadily grown in response to Mr. Rubiales’s conduct and his strident protection of it, and the group he heads, identified formally as Royal Spanish Soccer Federation, had discovered itself beneath growing stress to take motion.