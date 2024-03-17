Steve Harley, ‘Make Me Smile’ Singer, Dies at 73

Steve Harley, the Seventies British rock star who topped U.Ok. music charts with the one “Make Me Smile,” died on Sunday. He was 73.

He died at his residence, his family said on Facebook. No trigger was given however Mr. Harley had introduced final month that he would step away from the stage to endure remedy for most cancers and beforehand canceled a number of live shows scheduled for this yr.

Mr. Harley was the frontman of the band Cockney Insurgent, which he fashioned within the early Seventies.

His largest hit was the 1975 single “Make Me Smile,” during which Mr. Harley’s even-keeled vocals and melancholic lyrics cruise over instrumentals bearing the optimistic sound distinct to bands of the period. The tune hit the highest of the British charts in February of that year.