Store Owner Is Fatally Shot by Man Who Confronted Her About Pride Flag

Each time somebody ripped down the rainbow Delight flag from the Magazine.Pi clothes retailer within the San Bernardino mountains in California, the shop’s proprietor, Laura Ann Carleton, responded by placing up a much bigger one.

Ms. Carleton, 66, didn’t waver in her assist of L.G.B.T.Q. individuals.

Round 5 p.m. on Friday, she was shot by a person who made disparaging remarks in regards to the store’s Delight flag, the authorities stated.

The person, whose identification has not been launched, fled the scene on foot. Deputies discovered him with a handgun, and he was killed in an encounter with regulation enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Division said in a statement.

The division stated that “detectives discovered the suspect made a number of disparaging remarks a couple of rainbow flag that stood exterior the shop earlier than capturing Carleton.”