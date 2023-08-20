Store Owner Is Fatally Shot by Man Who Confronted Her About Pride Flag

Each time somebody ripped down the rainbow Delight flag from the Magazine.Pi clothes retailer within the San Bernardino mountains in California, the shop’s proprietor, Laura Ann Carleton, responded by placing up a much bigger one.
Ms. Carleton, 66, didn’t waver in her assist of L.G.B.T.Q. individuals.
Round 5 p.m. on Friday, she was shot by a person who made disparaging remarks in regards to the store’s Delight flag, the authorities stated.
The person, whose identification has not been launched, fled the scene on foot. Deputies discovered him with a handgun, and he was killed in an encounter with regulation enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Division said in a statement.
The division stated that “detectives discovered the suspect made a number of disparaging remarks a couple of rainbow flag that stood exterior the shop earlier than capturing Carleton.”
It was unclear whether or not the capturing was being investigated as a hate crime, and extra particulars of what preceded the assault weren’t accessible on Sunday. Sheriff’s Division officers weren’t instantly accessible to remark.
The capturing — in Cedar Glen, close to Lake Arrowhead — got here a couple of month after the Anti-Defamation League and the L.G.B.T.Q. advocacy group GLAAD launched a report indicating a recent rise in anti-L.G.B.T.Q. harassment, vandalism or assault in the US.
Ms. Carleton’s daughter Ari Carleton, 28, stated that her mom was “fearless” and put the wants of others forward of her personal. Ms. Carleton had been a pillar locally, she added.
When a uncommon blizzard struck the realm this 12 months, Ms. Carleton and her husband, Bort Carleton, transformed her store right into a reduction middle.
“She opened up a free store the place she and my dad simply gave out provides to these in want who had been impacted by the storms,” Ari Carleton stated in a cellphone interview on Sunday, including, “That actually sums up who she was as an individual.”
Ms. Carleton preached “love, acceptance and equality,” her daughter stated, and people values had been mirrored in her retailer, Mag.Pi, the place she carried a set of personally curated, high-quality and ethically sourced garments, and typically her personal designs.
Paul Feig, the movie director, was a buddy of Ms. Carleton’s. He would have dinner with Ms. Carleton and pals on his visits to Lake Arrowhead.
“She was only a pressure of nature,” Mr. Feig stated, including, “She simply actually cared about individuals.”
The Delight flag hanging exterior Magazine.Pi was eliminated quite a few instances by completely different individuals for the reason that retailer opened two years in the past, Ari Carleton stated.
The shop is listed as a “business ally” by Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+, a neighborhood group.
“Lauri didn’t determine as LGBTQ+, however spent her time serving to & advocating for everybody locally,” the group said on Facebook. “She shall be actually missed.”
The group is planning a vigil for Ms. Carleton as soon as the specter of Tropical Storm Hilary clears.
She is survived by her husband and 9 youngsters.
“I simply need the world to recollect her for who she was,” Ari Carleton stated. “And that she handed away in a spot that she cherished, doing what she cherished and defending one thing that was so essential to her.”
At Ms. Carleton’s Lake Arrowhead residence after the capturing, her household opened a bundle that had been left on the doorstep.
The flag on the retailer had begun to fade, Ari Carleton stated. Her mom had ordered a brand new one.