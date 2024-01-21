Storm Isha Sweeps Britain With Powerful Winds, Disrupting Travel

Britain was beneath sturdy wind warnings, together with a twister watch, as a winter storm swept over the nation on Sunday, bringing potential “hazard to life” in some areas alongside sea fronts and roads or properties close to the coasts, the authorities stated.

The Meteorological Workplace, Britain’s climate service, issued a not often used warning regarding the storm, Isha.

Wind gusts between 73 miles per hour and 90 m.p.h. had been recorded on Sunday night and had been forecast for Monday throughout the UK, together with in Capel Curig in Wales and Killowen in Northern Eire, the weather office said.