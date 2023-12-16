Storm Kills 13 in Argentine Port of Bahía Blanca

At the least 13 individuals had been killed in Argentina Saturday after a violent storm thrashed the port metropolis of Bahía Blanca with sturdy winds and rain, about 400 miles south of the capital, Buenos Aires, officers mentioned.

The nation’s meteorological service warned residents of Buenos Aires that the storm, which had gusts of as much as 86 miles per hour, making it corresponding to a Category One hurricane, and blew roofs off in Bahía Blanca, was headed towards them. The storm is predicted to carry heavy rainfall and intense winds to the capital.

President Javier Milei and the mayor of Bahía Blanca confirmed the deaths.

Photos printed by native media shops confirmed harrowing scenes in Bahía Blanca, residence to greater than 300,000 individuals. Video confirmed blustering winds whipping the edges of excessive rise buildings accompanied by distant flashes of lightning and smothering haze cloaking a lot of the town. Footage confirmed giant bushes knocked over and tattered buildings, some with their roofs blown off or collapsed.

The worst injury was to a basketball health club, Membership Bahiense del Norte, officers mentioned, the place emergency medical staff had been working to deal with victims.