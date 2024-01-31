Strained U.S. Immigration System Draws More and More Asylum Claims

For many years, single younger males, primarily from Mexico and later Central America, did their finest to sneak previous U.S. border brokers to succeed in Los Angeles, Atlanta and different locations hungry for his or her labor.

At this time, individuals from across the globe are streaming throughout the southern border, most of them simply as desperate to work. However relatively than attempting to elude U.S. authorities, the overwhelming majority of migrants search out border brokers, generally ready hours or days in makeshift encampments, to give up.

Being hustled right into a U.S. Border Patrol automobile and brought to a processing facility is hardly a setback. In truth, it’s a essential step towards with the ability to apply for asylum — now the surest means for migrants to remain in america, even when few will finally win their instances.

We live in an period of mass migration — fueled by battle, local weather change, poverty and political repression and inspired by the proliferation of TikTok and YouTube movies chronicling migrants’ journeys to america. Some six million Venezuelans have fled their troubled nation, the biggest inhabitants displacement in Latin America’s trendy historical past. Migrants from Africa, Asia and South America are mortgaging their household land, promoting their vehicles or borrowing cash from mortgage sharks to embark on lengthy, typically treacherous journeys to succeed in america.