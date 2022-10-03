Strange Scenes of Ian: From a Doorbell Camera

Paul Hirt and Linda Jakse watched Hurricane Ian pummel their residence in Venice, Fla., from sunny Arizona. Each retirees, they stay many of the 12 months in Arizona and spend winters in Florida nearer to household.

By way of the aspect angles of their Ring digital camera, the couple noticed their neighbors’ houses flood and the aftermath because the solar got here out Friday morning. They noticed fallen timber, folks kayaking down their block and somebody driving an SUV by means of greater than three ft of floodwaters. They even noticed an otter swimming by means of the storm surge of their entrance yard.

“We have been glued to our video cameras watching all of it,” Mr. Hirt mentioned. The floodwaters submerged the highway in entrance of their home, then their neighbors’ driveways, then their very own yard, the place it lapped in opposition to their entrance porch. “A sense of dread settled in as a result of we had no thought how a lot larger the water would rise and the way lengthy it might stay,” Mr. Hirt wrote in a publish on the Neighbors app, a social media website the place folks can publish and talk about video captured by their safety cameras.

Ring mentioned that within the 24 hours round when the hurricane hit, Floridians posted hundreds of thousands of occasions — nearly 10 occasions the traditional quantity — within the firm’s app, the place prospects share movies and knowledge. Most have been safety-related posts, like sharing utility outages.

Mr. Hirt and Ms. Jakse take into account themselves extremely lucky: Their residence, which was constructed a number of ft larger than their neighbors’ houses, stays unscathed. However the home subsequent door should be gutted. And though a lot of the world nonetheless has no energy, the couple’s residence runs on photo voltaic panels and a battery system that’s separate from the power grid.

“We’re form of the electrical plug now for the neighborhood,” Ms. Jakse mentioned. “Tomorrow, a number of of our neighbors are coming over to make use of our washer and dryer as a result of we now have scorching water. They’re plugging of their telephones.”